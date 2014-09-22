Preview: White Sox at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers took care of business by winning two of three in Kansas City over the weekend, putting themselves in prime position to win their fourth straight American League Central title. Detroit kicks off its regular season-ending seven-game homestand with three against the Chicago White Sox beginning Monday. The Royals are 1 1/2 games behind the Tigers and while they face a tough series in Cleveland, Detroit meets teams playing out the string in Chicago and Minnesota.

“Hopefully we’ll come home and it’ll get loud,” Tigers outfielder Torii Hunter told reporters after going 1-for-4 in Sunday’s 5-2 loss, snapping a streak of six straight games with two hits. “It’s going to be fun. It shouldn’t be hard to get pumped up. If you don’t have that adrenaline now you’re not human. You should check your pulse.” Chicago has played Detroit tough as the teams split 16 meetings this season with the White Sox winning four of seven at Comerica Park. Detroit tries to win its fifth consecutive game with Kyle Lobstein on the hill while Chicago counters with fellow rookie Chris Bassitt.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Chris Bassitt (0-1, 5.29 ERA) vs. Tigers LH Kyle Lobstein (1-0, 3.58)

Bassitt received his third consecutive no-decision after allowing three runs, six hits and four walks in 3 2/3 innings of Chicago’s 7-5 victory in Kansas City on Tuesday - the second straight win for the White Sox with the 25-year-old Ohio native on the mound. I didnt expect to come up and just dominate, Bassitt told ESPN.com. Im going to take my lumps here - I know Im going to. Its a huge learning curve. I know theres things Im really going to have to improve on ...” Bassitt, a 16th-round pick in 2011, made his major-league debut Aug. 30 when he permitted five runs, seven hits and four walks in 6 1/3 innings of an 8-4 loss at Detroit.

Lobstein was skipped over in the Kansas City series and received a no-decision after yielding four runs and six hits in five innings of the Tigers’ 5-4 victory over Cleveland on Sept. 13. Manager Brad Ausmus opted to insert the 25-year-old Arizona native into the series opener and pitch David Price on Tuesday with an extra day of rest. Lobstein, a second-round pick in 2008 by Tampa Bay, made his major-league debut Aug. 23 and defeated San Francisco on Sept. 7.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit C Alex Avila, who has missed the last six games because of concussion-like symptoms, could return Monday after completing a simulated game and taking batting practice Sunday. ”Ill come in, get tested and see if I get the thumbs up, Avila told reporters.

2. Chicago DH Paul Konerko, who is 42nd on the career home list with 439, has hit 45 in 890 at-bats against the Tigers as he begins the final week of his 18-year major-league career.

3. Detroit is 8-4 during its regular season-ending 19-game stretch against AL Central foes.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, White Sox 4