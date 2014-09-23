Preview: White Sox at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers’ blockbuster deal to acquire David Price for the stretch run has yet to pay major dividends, but his start against the visiting Chicago White Sox on Tuesday would be a prime time to cash in. The Tigers send the ace left-hander to the mound to protect their one-game lead over Kansas City in the American League Central. The White Sox hope to continue the role of spoiler after a 2-0 win in the series opener.

After getting a gem from Chris Bassitt on Monday, the White Sox look for more of the same from another rookie when they hand the ball to right-hander Scott Carroll. The Tigers, who have been shut out 10 times this season including three in September, managed only two extra-base hits in the opener. The White Sox have been a tough opponent for Detroit in 2014, leading the season series 9-8 with five wins in eight games at Comerica Park.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Scott Carroll (5-10, 5.01 ERA) vs. Tigers LH David Price (14-12, 3.37)

Carroll is winless in his last four starts and has just one victory since the All-Star break. The 29-year-old Missouri native didn’t factor in the decision last time out, allowing four runs and four hits over five innings against Minnesota. Carroll lost his only previous start against the Tigers as he was tagged for seven runs -- three earned -- and 10 hits in five innings Aug. 29.

Picking up Price was supposed to be the move that made the Tigers the clear-cut favorite not only to win the AL Central but also the World Series. The 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner is just 3-4 with a 4.09 ERA in nine starts for Detroit, though, and he allowed five runs and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings in a loss at Minnesota last time out. Price is 4-5 with a 3.69 ERA in nine career starts versus the White Sox.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit DH Victor Martinez, a career .329 hitter against the White Sox, went 2-for-2 Monday to raise his average to .336 -- second in the AL behind Houston’s Jose Altuve.

2. White Sox 1B/DH Paul Konerko, who will be honored in a ceremony before the game as he plays his final series in Detroit, is 10-for-23 with two homers versus Price.

3. Tigers RF Torii Hunter is hitting .389 during an eight-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, White Sox 2