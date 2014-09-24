Preview: White Sox at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers have to face one of the American Leagues top pitchers as they try to protect their slim AL Central lead Wednesday. The visiting Chicago White Sox send ace left-hander Chris Sale to the mound in the rubber match of a three-game series a day after Detroit claimed a roller-coaster victory. The Tigers blew a three-run lead in the ninth, but won on Miguel Cabreras walk-off single in the bottom of the inning to preserve a one-game division lead over Kansas City.

The Tigers offense has slumped of late but ended an 18-inning scoreless streak Tuesday and came through in a big spot in the ninth, as the first two batters reached to set up Cabreras game-winner. The White Sox havent delivered much support for Sale recently, scoring two or fewer runs in five of his last eight starts and averaging 2.5 runs over that span. Many Chicago hitters have struggled against Detroit right-hander Justin Verlander, who takes the mound in the series finale, but Jose Abreu (7-for-12, 2 homers) and Adam Eaton (5-for-11, three extra-base hits) have hit him hard.

TV: 1:08 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Chris Sale (12-4, 2.20 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Justin Verlander (14-12, 4.68)

Sale had his ERA below 2.00 before he was roughed up for five runs in five innings in a loss at Kansas City last time out. It snapped a streak of seven straight quality starts, dating back to Aug. 6. Sale is 5-5 with a 2.93 ERA in 20 games (10 starts) versus Detroit and has split two meetings this season.

Verlander has endured another uneven campaign but showed flashes of his former Cy Young form last time out, holding Kansas City to one run over 7 1/3 innings. The Tigers have won his previous three starts and five of his last six, including a victory over the White Sox on Aug. 29 in which Verlander gave up one run in seven frames. The 31-year-old is 16-13 with a 4.07 ERA in 33 starts against Chicago, including a 2-1 mark in four meetings in 2014.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit RF Torii Hunter is hitting .375 during a nine-game hitting streak, but is 6-for-24 with seven strikeouts against Sale.

2. The teams have split 18 meetings in 2014 and the White Sox havent claimed the season series since 2008.

3. Tigers DH Victor Martinez, who ranks second in the AL with a .335 average, is 15-for-28 with three doubles and three homers versus Sale.

PREDICTION: White Sox 3, Tigers 2