Preview: White Sox at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers look to improve to 9-1 for the first time since 1984 when they host the Chicago White Sox in the opener of a three-game set on Friday afternoon. The Tigers boast the best record in the majors after blanking the Pittsburgh Pirates in their last two games and have recorded four shutouts in the first nine games.

Miguel Cabrera, who is the reigning American League Player of the Week, is batting .432 with 16 hits, including two home runs, and nine RBIs this season as Detroit looks to stay hot by winning its fourth straight game at home. The White Sox saw their modest three-game winning streak come to an end when they dropped a 4-2 decision to the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night. Chicago has lost four of its first five road games after splitting a pair with the Indians. Jose Abreu, the reigning AL Rookie of the Year, started the season slowly but is picking up steam after notching four hits and a home run in his last three games.

TV: 1:08 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Chicago, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RHP Jeff Samardzija (0-1, 6.23 ERA) vs. Tigers LHP David Price (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Chicago manager Robin Ventura moved Samardzija in the rotation to ensure that the eighth-year pro gets a crack at the Tigers for the first time in his career. The 30-year-old is still looking for his first win with the White Sox after he lost his debut at the Kansas City Royals on Apr. 6 before giving up eight hits and four earned runs against the Minnesota Twins five days later. Samardzjia has retired 10 of the last 12 batters he has faced and hopes the trend continues as he tries to shut down Detroit’s explosive offense.

Price is off to a sizzling start in his first full season with the Tigers as he’s yet to allow an earned run in 14 1/3 innings of work. The 29-year-old struck out five batters over 8 2/3 innings in the Opening Day win against the Minnesota Twins before fanning six over 5 2/3 in a no-decision versus the Cleveland Indians on April 11. Price signed a one-year deal worth $19.5 million in January and it seems to be money well spent for Detroit as he looks to extend his 21 2/3 inning scoreless streak, which dates back to last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Price is 7-2 with a 2.89 ERA in 12 career games - 10 starts - at Comerica Park.

2. The Tigers have stolen an AL-best 13 bases this season.

3. White Sox CF Adam Eaton is 5-for-8 (.625) in his career against Price.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, White Sox 1