Preview: White Sox at Tigers

Although the Chicago White Sox have struggled mightily on the road, Melky Cabrera certainly can make the claim that he feels at home in Detroit. Cabrera looks to continue his success at Comerica Park on Friday as the White Sox vie for their fifth win in seven outings when they play the Tigers in the second contest of their four-game set.

The 31-year-old Dominican reached base three times and scored twice Thursday, including on Carlos Sanchez’s bases-clearing triple in the 10th inning to lift Chicago to an 8-7 victory in the series opener. Cabrera is 46-for-138 (.333) in 32 career games in the Motor City and 14-for-27 (.519) lifetime versus Friday starter Anibal Sanchez. Detroit’s J.D. Martinez is swinging a hot bat in his own right with five homers and 10 RBIs in his last four contests, but is just 2-for-14 with six strikeouts in his career versus Friday starter Jose Quintana. The Tigers have dropped two in a row and six of nine to fall six games behind American Central-leading Kansas City.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (3-7, 3.92 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (6-7, 4.59)

Quintana allowed two homers for the second straight start, but walked away with a no-decision after tossing seven strong innings against Texas on Sunday. The 26-year-old fell to 4-3 in his career versus Detroit after dropping his first two meetings this season, including a nine-run, 10-hit shellacking on April 19. Yoenis Cespedes, who is 9-for-27 during his seven-game hitting streak, is 8-for-12 with four homers and nine RBIs in his career versus Quintana.

Sanchez recorded his third straight win on Sunday after overcoming a pair of homers to work seven strong innings in a 12-4 victory over the New York Yankees. The 31-year-old Venezuelan lost his scoreless streak at 21 2/3 innings after Brian McCann’s solo shot in the second, but settled down from there. Sanchez was blitzed in his last meeting with Chicago on April 18, permitting nine runs on as many hits in 3 1/3 innings to fall to 2-5 with a 5.45 ERA in his career versus the White Sox.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago 1B Adam LaRoche is 7-for-16 with a home run and seven RBIs in his last four games.

2. Detroit grounded into three double plays on Thursday to increase its total to a major league-high 76 on the season.

3. The White Sox are just 3-9 in their last 12 road games and 4-12 away from home versus AL Central rivals.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, White Sox 2