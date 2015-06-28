Preview: White Sox at Tigers

Before Saturday’s game against the visiting Detroit Tigers was postponed due to rain, Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu was slated to hit second for the first time in his career. Manager Robin Ventura indicated that Abreu could remain in the second spot for Sunday’s series finale as the White Sox look to reverse their struggles against left-handed starters.

Abreu has hit third or fourth throughout his career, but Ventura believes he could spark the offense from the second spot against Tigers lefty David Price, who has held the White Sox to a total of two runs in two starts covering 17 innings this season. “It doesn’t matter what spot in the lineup that I am,” Abreu told reporters. “The only difference now being in the second spot is that I’m probably going to get one more at-bat and I’m going to see more pitches.” The White Sox will send Jeff Samardzija to the mound in hopes of slowing down the Tigers and outfielder J.D. Martinez, who has homered in three straight games and has six blasts in his last five games. Miguel Cabrera is 10-for-20 with four runs scored during his five-game hitting streak for the Tigers, who have won four of their last six.

TV: 1:08 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Jeff Samardzija (5-4, 4.53 ERA) vs. Tigers LH David Price (7-2, 2.42)

Samardzija earned his first win since May 22 last Tuesday, when he held Minnesota to two runs and struck out seven while pitching seven innings for the third consecutive start. The Indiana native is 1-1 with a 3.63 ERA with 19 strikeouts and two walks in three starts against Detroit this season. Yoenis Cespedes is 4-for-10 with two home runs against Samardzija, who yielded six runs on 10 hits over 7 1/3 innings in a 6-4 loss to the Tigers on June 7.

Abreu is 1-for-14 with four strikeouts against Price, who allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings in the Tigers’ 7-3 win over Cleveland last Tuesday. Price, who spent last Wednesday supporting alma mater Vanderbilt in the College World Series, owns a 5-5 mark and 3.12 ERA in 12 career starts against the White Sox. The 2012 Cy Young award winner is 5-1 with a 1.86 ERA on the road this season while going 2-1 with a 3.29 ERA in six home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Saturday’s rainout has been rescheduled for Sept. 21 as part of a day-night double header in Detroit.

2. Saturday’s scheduled starters for the Tigers (Kyle Ryan) and White Sox (John Danks) will each have their spot in the rotation skipped.

3. The White Sox are 3-10 in their last 13 road games and need a win to avoid their fifth straight road series loss.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, White Sox 3