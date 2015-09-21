Preview: White Sox at Tigers (Game 1)

The Detroit Tigers look to escape the American League Central basement as they host a four-game series against the division-rival Chicago White Sox that begins Monday with a day-night doubleheader. The twinbill was scheduled after the team’s contest on June 27 was rained out.

Detroit remained one game behind Chicago for fourth place in the Central with a 10-3 loss to Kansas City on Sunday. The defeat halted a four-game winning streak for the Tigers, who were attempting to complete a three-game sweep of the division-leading Royals. Chicago suffered its third loss in four games Sunday as it dropped a 6-3 decision at Cleveland. Jose Abreu recorded two hits and two RBIs as the White Sox fell to 1-2 on their 11-game road trip.

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Jeff Samardzija (9-13, 5.27 ERA) vs. Tigers LH Kyle Ryan (2-3, 5.32)

Samardzija suffered his eighth loss in nine outings on Tuesday as he was battered by Oakland for a season-high 10 runs and 11 hits in three innings. The 30-year-old native of Indiana has struggled to keep opponents off the scoreboard over the last two months, yielding four or more runs in 10 of his last 12 turns. Samardzija will be making his fifth career start - all this season - versus Detroit, against whom he is 1-1 with a 3.94 ERA.

Ryan receives his sixth start of the year and first since July 7, when he escaped with a no-decision after surrendering five runs and six hits in 2 2/3 innings at Seattle. The Floridian, who turns 24 on Friday, gave up one run and four hits over 4 2/3 frames in a relief appearance at Minnesota last Monday. Ryan has made two career starts against Chicago, going 1-0 while allowing two runs and eight hits in 13 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Tigers own a 7-5 record this season against the White Sox, who host a season-ending three-game series from Oct. 2-4.

2. Chicago CF Adam Eaton has registered five multi-hit performances during his nine-game hitting streak.

3. Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera needs 27 RBIs over his final 14 games to reach the century mark for the 12th consecutive season.

PREDICTION: White Sox 6, Tigers 3