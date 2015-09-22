Preview: White Sox at Tigers

After evening their season series by sweeping a doubleheader from the Detroit Tigers, the Chicago White Sox look to continue their good fortune when they play the third contest of the four-game series on Tuesday. Strong pitching performances dominated the discussion on Monday and Jose Quintana will vie for his career-high 10th win when he takes the mound versus the host Tigers on Tuesday.

Adam Eaton, who is riding a 10-game hitting streak, had an RBI single in Chicago’s 2-0 victory in the opener before sitting out the nightcap in which the White Sox posted a 3-2 triumph. Eaton has recorded three straight two-hit performances and is batting 34-for-110 (.309) in his career versus Detroit. Chicago improved to 3-2 on its 11-game road trip and 7-7 in the season series with the cellar-dwelling Tigers, who have dropped three in a row following a four-game winning streak. Alex Avila belted a solo homer in the nightcap, but is just 1-for-8 in his career against Quintana.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (9-10, 3.45 ERA) vs. Tigers LH Daniel Norris (2-2, 4.28)

Quintana’s most recent bid for double-digit victories was thwarted by a leaky bullpen as he settled for a no-decision versus Oakland on Thursday. The 26-year-old Colombian, who allowed one run on four hits in seven innings against the Athletics, is 3-0 and has permitted just 11 earned runs in his last six outings. Quintana owns a 4-3 career mark versus Detroit, but is 0-2 with two no-decisions against the division rival this season.

Norris will likely be on a short leash as he makes his second start since returning from nearly a four-week stay on the disabled list with an oblique strain. The 22-year-old yielded one solo homer as his lone hit versus Minnesota before exiting after 3 2/3 innings. Norris, who will likely be limited to approximately 65 pitches on Tuesday, is 0-2 with a gaudy 9.00 ERA in three home starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago 1B Jose Abreu, who was named American League co-Player of the Week on Monday, is 12-for-31 (.387) with two homers and 10 RBIs in his last eight games.

2. Detroit RF J.D. Martinez is 0-for-11 in his last three contests after riding an eight-game hitting streak.

3. White Sox RF Avisail Garcia, who played with the Tigers from 2012-13, has driven in 26 runs in 29 career games versus his former team.

PREDICTION: White Sox 4, Tigers 3