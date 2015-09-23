Preview: White Sox at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers snapped a three-game skid on the strength of a combined near-no-hitter to compensate for an offense that is packing very little punch. The Tigers look to salvage a split of their four-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday afternoon when the American League Central rivals reconvene at U.S. Cellular Field.

Justin Verlander hopes to follow in the footsteps of the six pitchers who held Chicago to just two hits in Detroit’s 2-1 triumph in 10 innings on Tuesday. The 2011 AL MVP and Cy Young Award winner nearly went the distance in his last outing, exiting with one out to go before Salvador Perez’s two-run homer off reliever Alex Wilson left him with a no-decision. While one more loss will give the Tigers (70-81) their first losing season since 2008, the White Sox stand just two games in front of them as the cellar-dwelling clubs jockey for position in the division. Adam Eaton, who is 5-for-15 (.333) in his career versus Verlander, had an RBI single in the ninth inning on Tuesday to extend his hitting streak to 11 games.

TV: 1:08 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Chicago, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Frankie Montas (0-0, 1.13 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Justin Verlander (3-8, 3.46)

Ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the organization by MLB.com, Montas will be making his first career start in the majors in lieu of a lack of work during Monday’s doubleheader. The 22-year-old Dominican has allowed one run on six hits in five relief appearances (eight innings), keeping the ball in the park in each trip to the mound. “I was a starter before and I’ve been in the bullpen here,” Montas told CSN Chicago. “I feel like it’s the same, even though it’s the big-league level. I feel like I’ve got good stuff and it’s going to work.”

Verlander saw his winless stretch increase to three starts following Perez’s blast, but the Tigers ace has allowed just one homer in his last eight trips to the mound. The 32-year-old has struggled at home, posting a 1-6 mark despite registering a 1.15 WHIP. Verlander pitched well in his last meeting with Chicago, allowing one run on seven hits in eight innings to pick up the win.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit elected to shut down closer Bruce Rondon due to his “effort level,” manager Brad Ausmus told reporters prior to Tuesday’s tilt.

2. Chicago 1B Jose Abreu is 1-for-11 after collecting 11 hits in his previous six contests.

3. The Tigers have scored just seven runs during their last four games.

PREDICTION: Tigers 2, White Sox 1