Preview: White Sox at Tigers

After stumbling through much of the month of May, the Chicago White Sox will go for their third consecutive victory when they open a three-game series at the Detroit Tigers on Friday. Chicago lost seven straight games and 15 of 19 before winning two straight against the New York Mets to halt a string of six consecutive series losses.

Chicago’s Todd Frazier is batting only .220, but he homered in each of the last two wins to boost his season total to a major league-leading 17 through Wednesday’s games. The Tigers opened their seven-game homestand with a 5-4 loss to the New York Yankees on Thursday in a makeup game from April to fall to 1-5 in their last six contests. Miguel Cabrera went 3-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to four games for Detroit. Chicago will send Carlos Rodon to the mound to face Jordan Zimmermann in the series opener.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (2-4, 4.24 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Jordan Zimmermann (7-2, 2.52)

Rodon worked five solid innings at Kansas City last time out but had to settle for a no-decision despite permitting one run and six hits. The 23-year-old Rodon beat the Royals in his previous turn with 6 2/3 frames of two-run ball, which marked his only victory over his last eight outings. Rodon, who gave up two-run homers to Ian Kinsler and J.D. Martinez in his lone career turn versus Detroit, is 1-2 with a 3.69 ERA in five road starts.

Zimmermann was forced to skip his last turn after leaving a start due to a groin strain on May 22, when he permitted two runs over 5 2/3 innings versus Tampa Bay. He managed to win his previous outing against Minnesota despite getting rocked for eight runs and 11 hits while recording nine strikeouts - all season highs. The 30-year-old Zimmermann is 1-0 in a pair of starts versus Chicago while he was with Washington, yielding two runs over 14 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The White Sox lead the majors by allowing fewer than two runs in 18 games.

2. Tigers CF Cameron Maybin has recorded multiple hits in half of his 16 games and is batting .414.

3. Chicago CF Austin Jackson sat out the series versus the Mets due to a case of turf toe.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, White Sox 2