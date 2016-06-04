Preview: White Sox at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers may have to go without two-time American League MVP Miguel Cabrera on Saturday afternoon, when they continue their three-game series against the visiting Chicago White Sox. Cabrera, who is batting .310 with 33 RBIs, extended his hitting streak to five games with a run-scoring single before leaving Friday's 10-3 victory due to lower back tightness and is day-to-day.

The Tigers will have to depend more on veteran Victor Martinez, who is 16-for-34 with four homers against Chicago’s scheduled starter Chris Sale. Martinez went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs and his 28th career homer against the White Sox on Friday, improving his lifetime average versus Chicago to .331 in 177 games. The White Sox suffered their eighth loss in 10 contests as their bullpen surrendered six runs after pitching 13 scoreless innings over the previous three games. Chicago also will be without Melky Cabrera, who was placed on the family emergency leave list before Friday’s contest and likely will miss two games.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Chris Sale (9-1, 2.29 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Mike Pelfrey (0-5, 4.96)

Sale has gone winless in his last two outings after a 9-0 start but limited Kansas City to two runs and seven hits in seven innings of a no-decision on Sunday. The 27-year-old has recorded 38 strikeouts over his last five outings and completed at least seven innings in nine of his 11 starts. Ian Kinsler is riding a five-game hitting streak overall and has belted two homers versus Sale, who is 7-5 with a 3.02 ERA in 24 career games (14 starts) against Detroit.

Pelfrey gave up three unearned runs over 5 2/3 innings in his last start against Oakland before suffering his fifth loss. The 32-year-old Wichita State product has yielded three earned runs or fewer in six of his 10 outings overall but only three of his last seven. Avisail Garcia is 6-for-15 and Jimmy Rollins has homered against Pelfrey, who is 0-4 with a 6.20 ERA in eight career starts versus the White Sox.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago 3B Todd Frazier went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in the series opener after going deep in each of his previous two games to push his team-high total to 17 homers.

2. Detroit C James McCann registered his first three-hit performance of the season Friday, including a home run and a triple.

3. White Sox CF Austin Jackson (turf toe) has missed four straight contests after going 8-for-16 in a four-game span and is considered day-to-day.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Tigers 2