Preview: White Sox at Tigers

The Chicago White Sox needed to make a move to get out of the rut they’ve been in lately and did just that with the acquisition of veteran right-hander James Shields on Saturday. The White Sox hope the arrival of Shields can give the team enough of an emotional boost to avoid a three-game sweep when they visit the Detroit Tigers for the series finale on Sunday.

Chicago already has Chris Sale, Jose Quintana and Carlos Rodon at the top of the rotation but, with no impact bats on the market this early, decided to add to an area of relative strength by trading right-handed pitcher Erik Johnson and 17-year-old shortstop prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. to the San Diego Padres in exchange for Shields. "We're pleased to add a starter of James Shields' caliber to our starting rotation," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn told reporters. "We believe this move makes the entire pitching staff stronger, and the club certainly benefits from his addition, in terms of pitching depth and quality.” Detroit is having little trouble with the Chicago staff in the series and pounded out 17 runs in taking the first two games. The Tigers need a win on Sunday to pull back to .500 as they attempt to stay close in the tightly-packed American League Central with the Kansas City Royals, Cleveland Indians and White Sox.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (5-5, 2.13 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Justin Verlander (4-5, 4.11)

Quintana is suffering through a four-game losing streak despite posting a quality start in three of those four outings. The Colombia native surrendered one run on six hits in seven innings at the New York Mets on Monday but took the loss in a game the team went on to drop 1-0. Quintana is 4-3 with a 4.02 ERA in 13 career starts against the Tigers, including 0-2 with a 5.59 mark in five outings last season.

Verlander tossed seven scoreless innings at the Los Angeles Angels on Monday but was charged with four runs in the eighth and ended up with the loss. The former MVP struck out seven without walking a batter in that turn and recorded 44 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings over his last five outings. Verlander fanned 17 in 13 total innings against Chicago last season and is 18-13 with a 3.95 ERA in 36 career starts against the division rivals.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Tigers activated RHP Shane Greene (finger) from the 15-day disabled list on Saturday and slotted him in the bullpen.

2. Chicago LF Jason Coats left Saturday’s game after a collision in the outfield with teammate J.B. Shuck and received five stitches to close a cut in his mouth.

3. Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera (back tightness) went 1-for-5 on Saturday after leaving Friday’s game in the seventh inning.

PREDICTION: White Sox 2, Tigers 1