Preview: White Sox at Tigers

The Chicago White Sox continue to slide out of the playoff chase, but they remain in the headlines due to trade rumors swirling around ace left-hander Chris Sale. The White Sox opted to stand pat at the trade deadline as they prepare to wrap up an eight-game road trip with a visit to the red-hot Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night for the first of three contests.

Despite pitching problems of their own, with a pair of starters on the disabled list, the Tigers have ripped off six consecutive victories to move to the front of a pack of pursuers for the No. 2 wild card currently held down by Boston. Miguel Cabrera has four homers and nine RBIs over the past five games for Detroit, which has amassed 45 runs during the winning streak. Melky Cabrera is 10-for-18 during a streak of four straight multiple hits for the White Sox, who have dropped four of five on the road trip. A pair of pitchers who have combined for 23 losses this season -- Chicago's James Shields and Detroit's Anibal Sanchez -- will square off in the series opener.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH James Shields (5-12, 4.68 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Anibal Sánchez (5-11, 6.56)

Shields has pitched well since he was shelled in the first three starts after his acquisition from the San Diego Padres. He halted a three-start losing streak by blanking the Chicago Cubs on four hits over 7 2/3 innings and has permitted eight runs over his last six turns. Miguel Cabrera is 22-for-60 against Shields, who owns a 7-7 record and 4.30 ERA in 21 starts versus Detroit.

The pitching-strapped Tigers have been forced to keep sending out Sanchez, who is 0-3 over his last four starts and has surrendered a combined 19 runs over 20 1/3 innings in that span. He came away with a no-decision versus the White Sox in his last appearance despite giving up four runs on 10 hits over six innings. Melky Cabrera (15-for-34) and Jose Abreu (8-for-14) have tormented Sanchez.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit is 6-4 this season against Chicago, including a three-game sweep at home in early June.

2. White Sox SS Tim Anderson is 5-for-10 in his last two games after going 6-for-34 in his previous eight contests.

3. Tigers DH Victor Martinez, a .332 lifetime hitter versus Chicago, is 8-for-15 in his last four games overall.

PREDICTION: White Sox 6, Tigers 4