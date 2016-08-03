Preview: White Sox at Tigers

Chris Sale’s last scheduled start against the Detroit Tigers was memorable for all the wrong reasons. Sale was scratched and eventually suspended for destroying the team’s throwback jerseys, but gets a chance to halt the Tigers’ seven-game winning streak when the visiting White Sox continue their three-game series in Detroit on Wednesday.

Sale, making his fourth attempt to notch his 15th win, also made headlines when his name was linked to trade rumors right up until Monday’s deadline. Sale has held Miguel Cabrera to 9-for-38 with 13 strikeouts, but the slugging first baseman is on a tear with five homers and 12 RBIs over his last six games. Catcher James McCann stretched his hitting and RBI streaks to six games by driving in two with a single in Tuesday’s 11-5 victory for Detroit, which pulled within three games of first-place Cleveland in the American League Central. After going deep twice Tuesday night, ex-Tiger Avisail Garcia has hit seven of his 35 career homers against Detroit.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, WPWR (Chicago), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Chris Sale (14-4, 3.17 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Michael Fulmer (9-2, 2.50)

Sale returned from his suspension and went six strong innings in a 3-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs, giving up two runs on six hits. A meltdown by closer David Robertson spoiled a masterpiece by Sale in his first start after the All-Star break, when he tossed eight scoreless innings of one-hit ball. Sale beat the Tigers with seven innings of three-run ball June 15, but has been tormented by Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez (18-for-36, 4 home runs).

After allowing one homer in a nine-start span, Fulmer has been victimized by the long ball in his last two turns. He surrendered a pair of solo shots in a no-decision versus Boston last time out and gave up a three-run blast to Justin Morneau in a no-decision against the White Sox on July 22. He limited opponents to two runs or fewer in 10 straight starts until giving up five and three, respectively, in his last two outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit has scored at least 10 runs in three of its last four games and 12 times this season, second to Boston (13) in the American League.

2. White Sox CF Charlie Tilson had his major-league debut cut short Tuesday when he suffered a strained left hamstring.

3. Tigers RHP Jordan Zimmermann (neck) will come off the disabled list to start Thursday’s series finale.

PREDICTION: White Sox 4, Tigers 3