Preview: White Sox at Tigers

It's feast or famine for the Detroit Tigers' offense, and right now they're starving. The Tigers managed a total of one run in the last two contests to drop a series to the Seattle Mariners and will try to turn things around on their 10-game homestand when they host the Chicago White Sox in the opener of a three-game set on Friday.

Detroit pounded out 37 runs during a three-game winning streak, capped by a 19-9 triumph in the series opener against the Mariners on Tuesday but were blanked 8-0 on Wednesday and dropped a 2-1 decision in Thursday's finale when closer Francisco Rodriguez surrendered the winning run in the ninth. "People want to focus on the bullpen. We scored one run," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus told reporters. "You're not going to win many games when you score one run." The White Sox are thriving on both sides of the ball during a four-game winning streak in which they've outscored opponents by a combined 33-10. Chicago's bats will try to stay hot against lefty Matthew Boyd while the White Sox counter with veteran right-hander Mike Pelfrey.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Mike Pelfrey (0-1, 4.15 ERA) vs. Tigers LH Matthew Boyd (2-1, 3.86)

Pelfrey, who went 4-10 with a 5.07 ERA as a member of Detroit in 2016, made his Chicago debut on Saturday and allowed four runs - two earned - and four hits in 4 1/3 innings against Cleveland. The veteran is keeping the rotation spot warm for righty James Shields, who is on the disabled list with a shoulder injury. Pelfrey is with his third straight AL Central team and is 3-5 with a 4.19 ERA in 10 career starts against the Tigers.

Boyd allowed a total of three runs in 16 1/3 innings over his last three starts to bring his ERA back down following a terrible season debut against Chicago. The White Sox knocked the Oregon State product around for five runs on five hits and four walks over 2 1/3 innings in a loss on April 6. Boyd is still searching for his first win against Chicago and enters Friday 0-2 with a 6.55 ERA in five career starts against the division rivals.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox CF Leury Garcia is 7-for-11 with a homer, three RBIs and four runs scored in the last three games.

2. Detroit CF Tyler Collins is 6-for-8 with three runs scored and three doubles in his last two starts.

3. Chicago 1B Jose Abreu (hip flexor) left Wednesday's game and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, White Sox 5