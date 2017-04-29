Preview: White Sox at Tigers

The Chicago White Sox are the hottest team in the American League Central and are ripping their way through their division rivals with five straight wins. The White Sox will try to make it six in a row and clinch a series win when they visit the Detroit Tigers for the second of a three-game set on Saturday.

Chicago, which earned a win over Cleveland before sweeping a three-game set from Kansas City and winning the opener on Friday, is outscoring its division rivals 40-13 over the last five games and found their offense late on Friday with two runs in the eighth inning and two more in the ninth to earn a 7-3 win. The bullpen has been a yearly point of concern for Detroit and 2017 is proving to be no different with closer Francisco Rodriguez (6.23 ERA) struggling and Alex Wilson along with Joe Jimenez failing to keep the team in the game on Friday. The Tigers will try to take the ball out of the hands of the relief corps by getting some length on Saturday from Michael Fulmer, who gets the start opposite Chicago's Derek Holland.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Derek Holland (2-2, 1.99 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Michael Fulmer (2-1, 2.88)

Holland was reached for seven runs - two earned - and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings of a loss at the New York Yankees on April 17 but bounced right back against Cleveland on Sunday. The 30-year-old scattered one run and three hits over six innings and struck out a season-high six to pick up the win. Holland is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in four career starts against the Tigers but has not faced them since July 13, 2013.

Fulmer followed up his Rookie of the Year campaign in 2016 with four quality starts to begin 2017. The 24-year-old enjoyed his longest outing of the young season at Minnesota on Sunday, when he allowed two runs and four hits while striking out seven in as many frames to pick up the win. Fulmer is looking for his first career win over Chicago after going without a decision in two starts against the division rivals last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox 1B Jose Abreu (hip) did not start on Friday but expects to return to the lineup on Saturday.

2. Detroit SS Jose Iglesias is 0-for-7 in two games since coming off the seven-day concussion disabled list.

3. Chicago RF Avisail Garcia is 7-for-14 with two home runs, five RBIs and five runs scored in the last three games.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, White Sox 3