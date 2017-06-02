Preview: White Sox at Tigers

No team has been able to seize control of the American League Central Division, which is why both the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers are close to first place despite each sporting sub-.500 records. The teams will square off for the second straight weekend and fourth time overall this season when Detroit hosts Chicago on Friday night.

The Tigers, who play 12 of their next 15 games at home, are coming off a 4-7 road trip and are seeking back-to-back wins for the first time since May 17-18. Chicago wrapped up a seven-game homestand with consecutive losses to Boston and now opens a 10-game road trip that will include stops at Tampa Bay and Cleveland. Left-hander Derek Holland, who has six quality starts in his last seven outings, will face Detroit for the third time this season. He will be opposed by right-hander Michael Fulmer, who has opened the season with 10 consecutive quality starts.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Derek Holland (4-4, 2.37 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Michael Fulmer (5-3, 2.65)

Holland was a hard-luck loser against the Tigers on Saturday, allowing one run on seven hits while striking out a season-high eight batters over six innings. He also turned in a strong performance at Detroit on April 29 but did not factor in the decision despite yielding two runs over 6 1/3 innings. Slugger Miguel Cabrera is 4-for-11 with a pair of homers against Holland.

Fulmer has pitched at least seven innings in each of his last five starts, but he has lost his last two after the Tigers failed to supply him with a run in each. Fulmer went the distance in a 3-0 loss to the White Sox last weekend and had a no-decision against them after tossing six innings of three-run ball in April. Chicago first baseman Jose Abreu is 5-for-11 with a homer off Fulmer.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago is 6-3 against Detroit this season.

2. Tigers RF J.D. Martinez is hitless in 10 at-bats versus the White Sox this season.

3. White Sox RF Avisail Garcia is 12-for-34 with a homer and seven RBIs versus the Tigers this year.

PREDICTION: White Sox 4, Tigers 3