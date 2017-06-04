Preview: White Sox at Tigers

The Chicago White Sox's pitching staff has no answers for the Detroit Tigers' offense so far this weekend. The Tigers will try to post double-digit runs for the third straight game and earn a series sweep when they host the White Sox in the finale on Sunday.

Detroit pounded out 25 runs in the first two games, belting seven homers and collecting 33 hits in the process. The Tigers got production from up and down the lineup in the wins, with No. 9 hitter Jose Iglesias going 6-for-8 with six runs scored and three RBIs and No. 8 hitter Alex Presley belting a homer as part of a three-hit afternoon on Saturday. Chicago's pitching issues extend further back than the last two games, and the staff has allowed a total of 42 runs during a four-game slide. Attempting to end that run of tough luck on Sunday will be left-hander David Holmberg, who is getting a second straight turn in the rotation, while Detroit counters with ace Justin Verlander.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH David Holmberg (0-0, 2.51 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Justin Verlander (4-4, 4.50)

Holmberg earned himself a spot start on the strength of six straight hitless relief appearances and was solid against Boston on Monday, allowing three runs on two hits and three walks in four innings without factoring in the decision. The 25-year-old lasted 72 pitches and will be stretched further on Saturday depending on his results. Holmberg is making his first career appearance against Detroit.

Verlander has considerably more starting experience and was a tough-luck loser last time out, absorbing a loss despite yielding one run and six hits over seven innings at Kansas City. The loss was a nice bounce-back after the former MVP was knocked around for six runs in 5 2/3 innings at Houston in his previous outing. Verlander struck out a season-high 10 in 6 1/3 innings to earn a win at Chicago in the season opener and is 20-13 with a 3.82 ERA in 40 career starts against the White Sox.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers LF Justin Upton is 5-for-9 with four RBIs and four extra-base hits in the last three games.

2. Chicago LF Melky Cabrera is 0-for-11 with four strikeouts in his last three contests.

3. Detroit C Alex Avila homered in each of his last two starts and is batting .317.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, White Sox 4