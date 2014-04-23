Tigers 8, White Sox 6: Miguel Cabrera broke out of a slump with a two-run homer among his three hits and had three RBIs while Justin Verlander pitched seven effective innings as host Detroit hung on to even the four-game series at one apiece.

Ian Kinsler doubled twice and drove in a pair of runs, Alex Avila had three hits including an RBI double and Rajai Davis had two hits and drove in a run with a two-base hit for the Tigers, who won for the 25th time in their last 33 home games against Chicago. Verlander (3-1) yielded two runs, eight hits and struck out seven.

Rookie Jose Abreu homered, Dayan Viciedo had a career-high four hits and Adam Dunn hit a two-run blast in a three-run ninth for the White Sox. Left-hander Charlie Leesman (0-1), making his second career start, was touched for six runs and nine hits in 2 2/3 innings in place of the injured Chris Sale.

Verlander retired the first two batters before Abreu crushed a 1-0 fastball over the wall in center for his sixth home run. The Tigers answered in the bottom half when Kinsler doubled to left with one out and Cabrera, 1-for-15 in his previous four games, followed with a scorching liner that rolled to the wall in right-center for a double.

Detroit took a 6-1 lead with five runs in the third as Andrew Romine and Davis led off with singles and Kinsler drove them in with a double down the third-base line. Cabrera hit the next pitch out to right for his first homer since April 4 and Nick Castellanos’ sacrifice fly scored Victor Martinez, who doubled after Cabrera’s blast.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tigers LHP Phil Coke retired the first two batters in the ninth before yielding three runs to raise his ERA to 13.50 in six contests and was relieved by Joba Chamberlain, who walked Viciedo and retired Alexei Ramirez on a liner to left to end the game. ... Kinsler is 6-for-7 in driving in a runner from third with less than two outs this season. ... Abreu (six home runs, 19 RBIs this season) is 8-for-16 with two homers and five RBIs in his last four games to raise his average to .259.