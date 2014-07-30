White Sox 11, Tigers 4: Jose Abreu and Adam Dunn hit back-to-back homers during a seven-run seventh inning and Jose Quintana threw six solid innings as visiting Chicago routed Detroit in the opener of a three-game series.

Abreu went 3-for-4 with four RBIs — extending his hitting streak to 18 games — and Conor Gillaspie and Adam Eaton added three hits apiece for the White Sox, who have won four of five. Quintana (6-7) allowed two runs and nine hits over six innings and has given up three or fewer earned runs in eight straight starts and 19 of 22 this season.

Anibal Sanchez (7-5) was dinged for five runs (four earned) in 6 1/3 innings to take the loss. Victor Martinez had three hits and Bryan Holaday drove in two runs for the American League Central-leading Tigers, who have lost four straight.

J.D. Martinez tripled home a run and scored on Holaday’s sacrifice fly in the second for a 2-0 lead, but Gillaspie’s single scored Abreu in the fourth and Gordon Beckham followed with a sacrifice fly to tie it at 2. Chicago took its first lead when left fielder Rajai Davis misplayed Tyler Flowers’ single, allowing Gillaspie to score and setting off the seven-run outburst.

Alexei Ramirez cleared the bases with a three-run double before Abreu launched his major league-leading 31st homer to left and Dunn followed with his 16th to right. Abreu added a two-run double in the eighth before the Tigers plated two in the bottom of the inning on J.D. Martinez’s double-play grounder and Holaday’s RBI single.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Abreu, who has hit safely in 36 of his last 37 games, is the first player in the majors with two hitting streaks of 18 or more games in the same season since Jacoby Ellsbury in 2011 and the first rookie to do it since Ichiro Suzuki in 2001. … Detroit RHP Joakim Soria allowed four runs and six hits — including the back-to-back homers — while recording only one out in his second appearance since being acquired from Texas. … Detroit 3B Nick Castellanos was a late scratch after suffering a bruised right index finger during batting practice and SS Eugenio Suarez left in the fourth inning with lower back tightness. Both are considered day-to-day.