White Sox 12, Tigers 3

DETROIT -- Adam LaRoche hit a three-run home run in the third inning and Jose Abreu belted a grand slam one inning later, while Chris Sale allowed four hits over six innings to lead the Chicago White Sox to a 12-3 victory over Detroit that was only the Tigers’ second defeat in 11 games this season.

The left-handed Sale (2-0) walked one, struck out six and benefited from Chicago’s biggest offensive outburst of the season, which also were the most runs Detroit has been tagged for in a game this year.

Right-hander Anibal Sanchez (1-2) was roughed up for four runs in the third inning and five in the fourth as he gave up nine hits and walked two in 3? innings.

Left fielder Melky Cabrera, who equaled a career high with four hits, laced an RBI double down the right field line to tie the score, 1-1, in the third.

Designated hitter Abreu singled and first baseman LaRoche hit a 2-and-1 pitch into the seats down the right field line to put Chicago ahead for good, 4-1. It was his third home run.

Cabrera had an RBI single with the bases loaded in the fourth before Abreu unloaded the White Sox first grand slam of the season and his third home run.

Third baseman Conor Gillaspie had an RBI single off left-handed reliever Blaine Hardy later in the inning and shortstop Alexei Ramirez added a sacrifice fly.

LaRoche hit an RBI double off Hardy in the fifth to make it 12-2.

First baseman Miguel Cabrera, observing his 32nd birthday, hit an RBI single off Sale in the first and right fielder J.D. Martinez added a home run, his fifth, leading off the fourth for Detroit.

Nick Castellanos hit an RBI pinch single off right-hander Kyle Drabek in the eighth for the Tigers’ third run. Drabek finished the game without a problem.

The home runs off Sanchez were the fourth and fifth he has allowed this season, one more than he gave up last year in compiling the lowest figure in the majors for pitchers with 100 innings or more.

Sanchez was making only his third start, covering 16 1/3 innings, whereas last year he started 20 times and pitched 120? innings.

NOTES: White Sox manager Robin Ventura admitted Saturday he “left one out there” in not challenging the safe call on Tigers 3B Nick Castellanos’ double to lead off the ninth inning. Chicago’s television folks were saying their truck didn’t have the same technology Detroit’s did and were unable to give the right feed to their dugout. ... UTL Hernan Perez of the Tigers got his first start of the season, playing third base. “I‘m a nice guy,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “His first start and it’s against (LHP) Chris Sale.” ... 1B Adam LaRoche made his second start of the season as a position player for Chicago. He has been the designated hitter eight times. ... RHP Justin Verlander (right triceps) was told not to pick up a ball until Sunday after feeling more soreness in his arm two days after throwing Wednesday than he had the day after.