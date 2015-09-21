White Sox 2, Tigers 0

DETROIT - Jeff Samardzija tossed his first career one-hitter and Carlos Sanchez scored both runs as the Chicago White Sox blanked the Detroit Tigers 2-0 in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday afternoon at Comerica Park.

Samardzija (10-13) bounced back from the roughest stretch of his career to limit the Tigers to first baseman Victor Martinez’s bloop single in the fifth. His previous best was a two-hitter against the White Sox as a member of the Chicago Cubs on May 27, 2013.

Samardzija, who struck out six, was 1-8 with a 9.24 ERA in his previous nine starts and gave up 10 runs on 11 hits in three innings to Oakland in his last outing on Tuesday. He needed only 88 pitches to subdue the Tigers.

Sanchez went 3-for-3, including a solo home run, in the makeup of a postponement on June 27. It was the second baseman’s third three-hit game this season and first since July 29.

Losing pitcher Kyle Ryan (2-4), who was making his sixth start of the season, allowed two runs on six hits in seven innings. The last-place Tigers (69-80) have been shut out nine times.

The White Sox (71-78) took the lead on center fielder Adam Eaton’s RBI single in the third that knocked in Sanchez, who reached on a two-out double. Sanchez was originally called out at the plate but it was reversed on a replay challenge.

Sanchez made it 2-0 with his fifth homer to lead off the sixth.

Samardzija retired the first 12 batters he faced before Martinez blooped a single into left field. Detroit designated hitter J.D. Martinez chased Eaton to the right-center wall in the seventh but otherwise Samardzija was on cruise control.

NOTES: Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera, who leads the American League with a .338 average, was not in the lineup for the opener as manager Brad Ausmus opted to rest him. ... Detroit C Bryan Holaday made his first start since Sept. 4 and went 0-for-3. ... The Tigers were playing their second doubleheader of the season, while the White Sox were playing their fourth. Both teams’ previous doubleheaders were splits. ... Chicago is 20-13 in road games since June 30. ... White Sox CF Adam Eaton extended his hitting streak to 10 games with his third-inning single. ... Detroit has a 4-3 record against the White Sox at Comerica. Chicago has been held to four or fewer runs in each game. ... Tigers CF Anthony Gose went 0-for-4, ending his streak of reaching base at 16 consecutive games.