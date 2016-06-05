Pelfrey's winless drought ends as Tigers beat White Sox

DETROIT -- Mike Pelfrey's prospects of getting his first victory with the Detroit Tigers seemed dim even before his start on Saturday.

Pelfrey came up empty in his first 10 outings this season. He was opposing Chicago White Sox ace Chris Sale, who was shooting for his major-league high 10th victory. And he had never defeated the White Sox in eight career starts.

When the first three batters singled off Pelfrey, his chances of getting that elusive victory looked even further out of reach. But he persevered through six innings, then got some help from J.D. Martinez to get that breakthrough win.

Martinez hit a go-ahead, two-run home run off Sale in the sixth and the Tigers downed the White Sox 7-4 on Saturday at Comerica Park.

"It's definitely nice," said Pelfrey (1-5), who allowed two runs on five hits. "I got a little beer shower and that was fun, too. Everybody had a good time with it.

"I'm just glad we could get it done today against a pretty tough guy on the other side."

Pelfrey had lost his last nine decisions, including his last four with the Minnesota Twins last season. His most recent victory was Aug. 12 against Texas.

He was headed for a loss or no-decision until Martinez clubbed his one-out shot over the left-center wall for a 3-2 lead.

"Pretty exciting," Pelfrey said of the home run. "I thought maybe my luck's going to turn here a little bit and obviously, the boys finished it off. So, it was a good day."

Martinez scored two runs and drove in three more. Cameron Maybin added three hits, a run scored and two RBIs for Detroit. Francisco Rodriguez got the final out for his 16th save.

Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera was in the lineup after leaving Friday's game during the seventh inning with lower back tightness. He was 1-for-5.

Sale (9-2) failed in his third attempt to reach 10 wins. He gave up four runs and a season-high nine hits in 6 1/3 innings while striking out a season-low two batters.

"They just keep coming at you," White Sox manager Robin Ventura said of the Tigers' attack. "They're always dangerous, being able to hit the ball out of the park, and J.D. got that one pretty good. They were better than us offensively today."

Chicago left fielder Jason Coats, who was making his major-league debut, left the game in the bottom of the seventh after colliding with left fielder J.B. Shuck.

Coats, who wound up with a laceration in his mouth, managed to hold on to Cabrera's fly ball.

"He got some stitches," Ventura said. "It split the inside of his mouth open. At that point, you're just trying to make sure he's all right. He got some tests and he doesn't have a concussion or anything but the inside of his mouth is pretty torn up."

Adam Eaton had three hits, two runs scored and two RBI for the White Sox.

Todd Frazier drove in Eaton during Pelfrey's shaky first inning. Detroit tied the game in the bottom of the inning on J.D. Martinez's bases-loaded sacrifice fly.

Eaton led off the third with a triple and scored on Tyler Saladino's groundout for a 2-1 Chicago lead.

That lasted until the sixth, when J.D. Martinez smoked Sale's first pitch into the left-center stands. J.D. Martinez's 12th home run followed Victor Martinez's one-out single.

Maybin's run-scoring single made it 4-2 in the seventh right before the White Sox's outfield collision.

Detroit tacked on three more runs in the eighth off reliever Matt Albers.

Eaton had a two-out, two-run double in the ninth off Mark Lowe. Rodriguez then retired Saladino on a foul out.

NOTES: White Sox manager Robin Ventura said Saturday's acquisition of veteran RHP James Shields from San Diego will give his team a boost. The White Sox gave up SS prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. and minor-league RHP Erik Johnson for Shields and cash considerations. "For us, he eats innings," Ventura said. "He's been in some big games and big situations." ... Chicago RHP Tommy Kahnle was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday. He pitched an inning on Friday and allowed two runs on four hits. ... The Tigers activated RHP Shane Greene from the 15-day disabled list and optioned RHP Buck Farmer to Triple-A Toledo. Greene, who made three starts earlier this season, will come out of the bullpen, according to manager Brad Ausmus. ... Detroit C James McCann had a triple and home run on Friday. He is the first Tigers catcher to do that since Ivan Rodriguez on April 14, 2008, against Minnesota.