White Sox halt Tigers' eight-game winning streak

DETROIT -- Avisail Garcia and Jose Abreu homered during a five-run second inning, Jose Quintana pitched 7 1/3 strong innings and the Chicago White Sox ended the Detroit Tigers' eight-game winning streak with a 6-3 victory on Thursday at Comerica Park.

Garcia hit his third home run in three games while Abreu ended a 32-game homerless drought. The White Sox had lost six of their last seven, including the first two games of the series.

Quintana (9-8), who has won his last four decisions, gave up just two runs after allowing a leadoff homer to Ian Kinsler. He walked one and struck out three.

Closer David Robertson, who gave up three solo homers the last time he faced Detroit, collected his 26th save with a scoreless ninth.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson left the game prior to the bottom of the first with a bruised left hand. He was hit by a pitch leading off the game and scored the first run. X-rays on the hand came back negative.

Chicago manager Robin Ventura tweaked his lineup, moving usual leadoff hitter Adam Eaton to the No. 3 spot for the first time in his career. Eaton went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly.

Miguel Cabrera also had a solo homer for the Tigers.

Detroit starter Jordan Zimmermann (9-5) was rocked in his first start since coming off the 15-day disabled list. He allowed six runs on six hits in 1 2/3 innings, his shortest outing this season. Zimmermann had not started since June 30 because of a right neck strain.

The second-place Tigers dropped three games behind American League Central Division leader Cleveland, which defeated Minnesota 9-2 on Thursday.

The White Sox scored a run in the first on Justin Morneau's bases-loaded sacrifice fly. Kinsler's 37th career leadoff homer tied it.

Garcia led off the second with a homer to straightaway center. Melky Cabrera's RBI single and Eaton's sacrifice fly preceded Abreu's two-run shot, which gave Chicago a 6-1 lead.

Neither team scored again until Tyler Collins' RBI single off Quintana in the seventh. Miguel Cabrera's one-out blast, his 25th of the season, made it 6-3 in the eighth and finished Quintana's day.

NOTES: Tigers CF Cameron Maybin was not in the lineup after suffering a mildly sprained left thumb diving for a ball on Wednesday. Maybin underwent X-rays and an ultrasound, which revealed no tissue damage. ... Detroit DH Victor Martinez was a late scratch for what manager Brad Ausmus called an extra day of rest. Martinez fouled a ball off his foot on Wednesday. ... White Sox 2B Brett Lawrie, who is on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring, also has fluid buildup in his knee, manager Robin Ventura said. Lawrie was placed on the DL July 27, retroactive to July 22. ... Chicago RHP Miguel Gonzalez will start the opener of a three-game series against Baltimore on Friday. Gonzalez started 95 games for the Orioles over the previous four seasons before he was released at the end of spring training. ... The White Sox lost their last seven games at Comerica Park.