Saltalamacchia homer carries Tigers past White Sox

DETROIT -- Jarrod Saltalamacchia blasted a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth, lifting the Detroit Tigers to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night at Comerica Park.

Detroit's catcher drilled his 12th homer this season off setup reliever Nate Jones (5-3). J.D. Martinez led off the inning with a walk and Jones retired the next batter before Saltamacchia's game-winner.

Justin Wilson (4-4) picked up the victory with 1 1/3 inning of scoreless relief. Francisco Rodriguez pitched the ninth for his 37th save, surviving a pair of long flyouts.

Justin Upton added a solo homer for Detroit. Starting pitcher Matt Boyd pitched four-plus innings, allowing two runs on seven hits.

Tigers center fielder Cameron Maybin left the game in the bottom of the fifth with a left thumb contusion. X-rays were negative. He has been bothered by a thumb injury much of the season. Maybin slid into second base on a steal attempt, unaware that Ian Kinsler had drawn a walk on the pitch.

Tyler Saladino drove in all of the White Sox's runs with a two-run single and solo homer. Starter James Shields allowed two runs in six innings.

Upton's 18th homer, which barely cleared the left-center wall, tied it at 2-2. Saladino gave the White Sox the lead back the following inning with his eighth home run, which landed in the visitor's bullpen in left center.

Detroit began a stretch in which it plays 26 of 29 games against American League Central Division opponents. Chicago kicked off a stretch of 21 consecutive games inside the division.

Miguel Cabrera's sacrifice fly gave Detroit a 1-0 lead in the third. That scored Erick Aybar, who led off with a single and advanced on Kinsler's hit-and-run single.

The White Sox rapped four singles in the fourth. Saladino's two-out, bases-loaded line drive that whistled past Boyd put the White Sox on top, 2-1.

The Tigers squandered an opportunity in the fourth. J.D. Martinez reached third with one out but didn't try to score on Saltamacchia's groundout, which first baseman Jose Abreu went to his knees to field. Casey McGehee then struck out.

Martinez struck out with the bases loaded in the fifth.

NOTES: White Sox CF Adam Eaton returned to the leadoff spot after exiting Sunday's game against Seattle with a bruised right forearm. "There's very few times where he's come in and said he couldn't go," manager Robin Ventura said. ... Tigers manager Brad Ausmus tweaked his lineup, moving CF Cameron Maybin to the leadoff position and dropping 2B Ian Kinsler to the No. 2 spot. "Brad thought it would be a good idea to hit me first and I'm down with that," Maybin said. ... Detroit 3B Nick Castellanos is still a long way from returning from a fractured left hand. "He's not swinging the bat yet," Ausmus said. ... The White Sox lost five of their first six games at Comerica Park. ... Chicago has played 45 one-run games this season, second-most in the American League behind Seattle (47). ... Detroit rookie RHP Michael Fulmer had his next start pushed back to Saturday to give him extra rest.