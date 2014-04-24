Semien’s slam sends White Sox past Tigers

DETROIT -- Chicago White Sox third baseman Marcus Semien did not let a couple of early strikeouts on Wednesday impact his batting approach.

Semien kept his cool and then launched a 3-1 pitch off reliever Ian Krol for his first career grand slam to give the White Sox a 6-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

Semien’s seventh-inning blast, his third of the season, erased a two-run deficit.

“He keeps battling,” Chicago manager Robin Ventura said. “Early on, he had some rough at-bats, but he just stays with it. You watch him over the course of a season, he continues to grind and fight. He’s a guy you like to see up with guys on base and that was a big shot in the arm.”

The White Sox loaded the bases in the seventh against reliever Evan Reed (0-1), who retired just one batter. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus brought in the left-hander Krol to faced lefty Jordan Danks, who fouled out. Ausmus left Krol in to face the right-handed Semien, who connected on a fastball.

”At 3-1, bases loaded, you’re kind of sitting on dead red there,“ Semien said. ”He missed a couple up on me and on one of them, I checked my swing, but that one was lower and I got extended on it.

“I’ve been using my hands more and taking my body out of my swing, just trusting my hands. The first two at-bats didn’t go my way, but you’ve got to stick with it the whole game.”

Krol thought about throwing a changeup despite needing a strike.

“I didn’t want to walk Semien, but now that I think about it, it probably would have been a better idea,” he said. “I kind of just laid it in there.”

First baseman Jose Abreu hit his second homer in as many nights, a two-run blast, and starting pitcher Andre Rienzo (1-0) picked up the win while allowing four runs in 6 1/3 innings.

White Sox designated hitter Paul Konerko had three hits and four total bases, giving him 3,950 career total bases and breaking the franchise record of 3,949 held by Frank Thomas.

“Any time you hear ‘Franchise lead’ or something like that, that’s cool,” Konerko said. “It’s always something you enjoy. I’ll look back and enjoy it more seven months from now and beyond.”

Chicago closer Matt Lindstrom collected his third save despite a shaky ninth. Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez led off the inning with a single for his 1,500th career hit. Jackson walked with one out, but the runners were left stranded when Nick Castellanos flied out and Alex Avila lined out on a 3-0 pitch.

Center fielder Austin Jackson hit a two-run homer, his second home run of the season, for Detroit. Starting pitcher Drew Smyly settled down after giving up Abreu’s homer and struck out seven in six innings but got a no-decision.

Abreu, who also had a home run to center field against Tigers ace Justin Verlander on Tuesday, mashed a 2-2 pitch from Smyly to center to put the White Sox up 2-0 in the first.

“They all like to swing hard,” Castellanos said of the White Sox. “They’ve got some very good power guys with Abreu, (Dayan) Viciedo and even (Alexei) Ramirez with the way he’s been swinging it. They’re just hot right now, especially the middle of the order.”

Jackson’s two-run homer highlighted Detroit’s four-run fourth. Jackson’s blast to left center, which gave the Tigers a 4-2 lead, was preceded by J.D. Martinez’s two-run single up the middle.

NOTES: White Sox CF Adam Eaton missed his fourth straight game with a strained left hamstring. Manager Robin Ventura said Eaton would sit out at least one more game. ... Detroit had won 22 of its last 32 games against Chicago. ... The Tigers announced their April 15 postponement against Cleveland would be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on July 19. ... Tigers regular LF Rajai Davis and RF Torii Hunter did not start. Manager Brad Ausmus wanted to give both some rest. ... White Sox 2B Gordon Beckham (strained oblique) was activated from the 15-day disabled list after the game. Beckham was injured during spring training and served a rehab stint at Double-A Birmingham. Chicago optioned LHP Charlie Leesman to Triple-A Charlotte . ... Detroit’s seven doubles in its 8-6 win over Chicago on Tuesday were the most since it had seven against the Los Angeles Angels on April 22, 2010.