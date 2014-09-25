EditorsNote: Recasts first six graf with Tigers clinching playoffs

Tigers top White Sox, clinch playoff spot

DETROIT -- Victor Martinez took offense to the notion that someone was helping him against Chicago White Sox ace Chris Sale. The rest of the Detroit Tigers got angry, too, and let their bats do the talking.

Detroit scored all of its runs in a 6-1 victory after Sale drilled the Tigers designated hitter with a pitch in the sixth inning on Wednesday at Comerica Park.

The victory led to a playoff berth for the Tigers after the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners later Wednesday night.

Detroit (88-70) also extended its lead in the American League Central Division to two games over the Kansas City Royals (86-72), who lost to the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night.

“He did a favor to the whole team,” Martinez said of Sale. “He was throwing a great game and then right after that the team got fired up and we were able to put some runs on the board.”

Words were exchanged between the Sale and Martinez as the latter slowly strolled to first base and the benches emptied -- although no punches were thrown and no one was ejected.

Sale pointed toward center field, apparently gesturing that the Tigers were stealing signs. Martinez was batting .536 with three home runs and 15 RBIs in 28 at-bats against Sale entering the game.

”I’ve been doing this (hitting well) my whole career and that’s what he thinks?“ Martinez said. ”What happened with the other guys who hit good against him -- were they using somebody too?

“I have a lot of respect for Sale. But what happened today, you have to be kidding me. Why didn’t he say that when I was hitting him last year?”

Martinez indicated that White Sox right fielder and former teammate Avisail Garcia told Martinez during the scrum that Sale felt someone behind center field was flashing signs to him.

“That’s a little ridiculous to have that, to put that on Vic,” said Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler, who drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh. “The guy is having an incredible year and that’s what you are going to blame it on?”

The Tigers tied the game against Sale during the inning, then scored five runs against Chicago’s relief corps the next two innings.

Sale denied that he was throwing at Martinez or accusing the Tigers of stealing signs. He also claimed he was simply throwing his arms up, rather than pointing toward center.

“I just think it was tempers flaring,” Sale said. “I don’t think it was one thing in particular. Just a bunch of big kids out playing a pretty competitive game at this time of the year, and I think that got the better of us all in that situation.”

Sale also denied that he was making a binoculars sign in the dugout afterward.

“Binoculars? Definitely wasn’t for binoculars,” he said. “I was just goofing around. I‘m out there trying to have a good time. It’s my last start, trying to have fun out there, joking around, keeping everyone loose in the dugout.”

Verlander (15-12), who has won five of his last six decisions, gave up one run on seven hits and struck out six.

Tigers left fielder J.D. Martinez had three hits and a run scored, and right fielder Torii Hunter added two singles to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

Sale, who gave up one run in six innings but did not figure in the decision, virtually locked up the American League ERA title. He exited the game with a 2.17 ERA.

The last White Sox pitcher to lead the league in ERA was Joel Horlen, who had a 2.08 ERA in 1967.

Sale also struck out 10, giving him a franchise-record 18 career outings with double-digit strikeouts.

All those things were overshadowed by his antics.

“He’s done goofy stuff before,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “He is left-handed, I’ll just say that.”

Designated hitter Dayan Viciedo had a run-scoring triple for Chicago (72-86).

NOTES: Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera entered the game batting .405 with six home runs in September while playing with a bone spur in his right ankle. He went 0-4 with a sacrifice fly. “He’s moving better on it,” manager Brad Ausmus said. ... Chicago third-year manager Robin Ventura isn’t on the hot seat despite the White Sox winding down the season in fourth place in the American League Central Division. He signed a multi-year extension over the winter that runs through at least 2016. “Anything can really happen, but I‘m happy with what we’re doing,” he said. “I expect to be back.” ... Retiring White Sox 1B Paul Konerko is expected to start at least three of the team’s final four games at home against Kansas City. He was not in the lineup Wednesday. ... Cabrera’s game-winning single Tuesday was the Tigers’ sixth walk-off victory this season.