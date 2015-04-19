Cespedes powers Tigers over White Sox

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers might send a ‘Thank You’ note to Derek Jeter for allowing them to add Shane Greene to their pitching rotation.

Although Greene finally gave up an earned run this year -- 21 2/3 innings into the season -- he received a bit of help with a pair of home runs hit by Yoenis Cespedes, as Detroit overpowered the Chicago White Sox, 9-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Greene, who came to Detroit in the off-season as part of a three-way deal with Arizona and the New York Yankees, captured his third win in his third start with the Tigers.

Following Jeter’s retirement at the end of last season, the Yankees went in search of a shortstop with some youth and the potential to be a long-term solution at the position, they settled on Didi Gregorious of the Diamondbacks.

To make it work, Detroit sent young lefty Robbie Ray to Arizona and New York shipped Greene to Detroit. There were other considerations but that’s the crux for now.

“We won’t fully know what we’ve got with (Greene) until we go through a full season,” manager Brad Ausmus said. But he likes what he’s seen so far.

Greene wasn’t as sharp as he was in his first two starts for Detroit, both eight-inning jobs in which he didn’t give up an earned run. On Sunday, he wriggled through five innings with the help of three double plays. He was able to go seven innings, allowing five hits, thanks to a fourth double play. Greene walked four and struck out three.

“If he walked somebody,” Chicago manager Robin Ventura said, “it seemed like our guys got aggressive on the first pitch. You like to see a little more patience there.”

Greene got two out in the sixth before left fielder Melky Cabrera singled and scored on a triple to right by first baseman Jose Abreu.

”Last year, when I got called up by the Yankees,“ Greene said, ”it was a ’ Dream Come True’ kind of thing. I was just trying to prove I belonged.

“I spent a full spring training with these guys here and I feel very comfortable. I’ m just trying to win games for my team.”

Cespedes hit his first career grand slam in the first inning and added a two-run home run in the third as Detroit grabbed a 7-0 lead after three innings. His six RBI were a career high.

”It feels great just to be here,“ said Cespedes, obtained this winter in a deal with Boston for right-hander Rick Porcello. ”I couldn’t be happier.

“It’s great to be on the same team with the greatest hitter in the game, Miguel Cabrera, and also with Victor Martinez and J.D. Martinez.”

Losing lefty Jose Quintana (1-1) had control problems from the start, going to a full count on five of the seven batters he faced in the opening inning.

Second baseman Ian Kinsler lined a 3-2 pitch for a one-out single in the first and designated hitter Victor Martinez did the same with two outs. Right fielder J.D. Martinez walked on 3-2 and Cespedes blasted a full-count pitch deep to left.

”He got ahead in the count early,“ Ventura said. ”He had quite a few 0-2 and 1-2 counts. But then he got picky.

”They’ve got a pretty good lineup, so you have to be careful. But you do have to be a little bit more aggressive.

“It felt like once he got two strikes on them, he just nibbled. He let them back in the count. Quintana’s going to be better his next time out.”

Rookie catcher James McCann ended an 0-for-12 slump with a triple to right-center leading off the second, and he scored on a ground single up the middle by center fielder Rajai Davis.

Cespedes hit his second home run of the game and third of the season in the third, one out after Victor Martinez blooped a one-out single to left center.

Martinez had a ground-rule RBI double to right to chase Quintana in the fifth, and third baseman Nick Castellanos notched an RBI double off right-handed reliever Matt Albers.

Lefty Ian Krol pitched a scoreless eighth for Detroit and rookie right-hander Angel Nesbitt pitched the ninth.

NOTES: Chicago RHP Jake Petricka (right forearm) could be activated at some point this week, manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s looked good,” Ventura said of Petricka’s two scoreless outings. “We’ll see when we get home (Monday).” ... Detroit DH Victor Martinez’s current left knee problem is unrelated to his offseason meniscus surgery. “What’s bothering him is not in the area of the surgery,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “It’s at the top of the knee.” ... Not being on the field is “an area of transition” for White Sox DH Adam LaRoche, signed as a free agent this winter. “Jose (Abreu) wants to play every day,” Ventura said. “There will be a bit of balancing out there.” ... Tigers closer RHP Joe Nathan (elbow) appears to be much closer to coming off the disabled list than RHP Justin Verlander (right triceps).