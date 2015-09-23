Tigers top White Sox in 10th after losing no-hit bid

DETROIT -- Rajai Davis wasn’t sure how he would have reacted if the Detroit Tigers threw a combined no-hitter on Tuesday night.

“I‘m thinking about if we do accomplish this no-hitter, who do we celebrate with? Where do we start?” the Tigers left fielder said. “Do we start with (starting pitcher Daniel) Norris or do we start with the relievers? I don’t know.”

Those questions went unanswered, as the no-hit bid was foiled by a ninth-inning triple from Chicago White Sox third baseman Tyler Saladino.

Davis delivered the answer to the question, “Who will get the game-winning hit?” as he smacked a walk-off triple in the 10th inning to give the Tigers a 2-1 victory over the White Sox at Comerica Park.

Davis’ seventh career walk-off hit -- a liner down the right field line -- knocked in center fielder Anthony Gose, who drew a two-out walk against Zach Duke (3-6).

“Walk-offs, especially when you’re the guy everybody is piling on, it always feels good,” said Davis, whose last game-ending hit was against the Oakland A’s on June 30, 2014.

Blaine Hardy (5-3) retired all three batters he faced in the top of the 10th to get the victory as Detroit ended a three-game losing streak.

Norris tossed five perfect innings, and Tigers relievers Buck Farmer, Ian Krol and Drew VerHagen threw a hitless inning apiece. The only White Sox baserunner during those frames was center fielder Adam Eaton, who was hit by a Krol pitch to start the seventh inning.

“Norris really set the tone for us, and then each guy that came out of the ‘pen was pounding the zone,” Detroit catcher James McCann said. “The big thing is that our pitchers induced a lot of weak contact. We were in command for a good portion of the game.”

After Neftali Feliz retired the first batter he faced in the ninth, Saladino drilled a 1-1 pitch into the left-center gap. Eaton followed with a game-tying single, extending his hitting streak to 11 games.

“Norris had sharp stuff,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “Once they started coming in with other guys, it’s matching up inning to inning, and they did a nice job. With (Saladino), it’s just battling all the way to the end, and we ended up being able to tie it.”

Norris, who struck out four, was on a pitch count. He threw 63 in his second start since returning from a right oblique strain.

“When (manager Brad Ausmus) told me I was coming out, there was no argument there,” Norris said. “This is encouraging for me. I just want to finish the season strong.”

The Philadelphia Phillies used four pitchers for the majors’ last combined no-hitter against the Atlanta Braves on Sept. 1, 2014. The Seattle Mariners were the last American League team to throw a combined no-hitter, using six pitchers against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 8, 2012.

Detroit’s most recent no-hitter was Justin Verlander’s gem on May 7, 2011, in a 9-0 triumph over the Toronto Blue Jays. The Tigers have never had a combined no-hitter.

White Sox starter Jose Quintana allowed one run on eight hits with five strikeouts in seven innings. He is 9-10 despite a 3.38 ERA because of poor run support.

“It’s kind of the same for him. There’s nothing there, he’s just getting scraps,” Ventura said. “He’s got better stuff than what the numbers say.”

McCann drove in the game’s first run with a single in the seventh. McCann’s 37th RBI of the season followed one-out hits by right fielder J.D. Martinez and third baseman Nick Castellanos.

NOTES: Detroit RHP Bruce Rondon was sent home for the remainder of the season because of his effort level, manager Brad Ausmus announced Tuesday. The Venezuela native, who served as the team’s primary closer since the All-Star break, is 1-0 with a 5.81 ERA and five saves. Rondon pitched a scoreless inning Monday, but his fastball velocity was noticeably lower than normal. ... White Sox rookie RHP Frankie Montas will make his first major league start Wednesday, opposing Tigers RHP Justin Verlander. The 22-year-old Montas, who made 23 starts with Double-A Birmingham this season, is 0-0 with a 1.13 ERA in five relief appearances since his Sept. 1 call-up. ... Chicago has played a major-league-high 55 games decided by a run and is 27-28 in those games. ... Tigers LHP Kyle Ryan, who pitched seven innings in a spot start Monday, will return to the bullpen, according to Ausmus.