Verlander’s heat, Martinez’s 200th career HR fuel Tigers

DETROIT -- Justin Verlander admitted that he felt sluggish in the early innings of his start on Wednesday afternoon. By the end of it, the only thing that looked that way was an opponent’s bat trying to catch up to his fastball.

Verlander reared back and fired fastballs that were clocked at 99 and 98 mph on the radar gun for his last two pitches. The last one struck out Chicago White Sox catcher Geovany Soto with the bases loaded and the Detroit Tigers held on for a 7-4 victory at Comerica Park.

“It’s nice to feel it come out like that, especially the way the game had gone,” the Tigers ace said. “Early in the game, it didn’t feel great. My body felt a little lethargic, it wasn’t coming out great and that all turned around in that inning. I was letting it go pretty good.”

Verlander regularly reached those levels earlier in his career, but his velocity had dropped in recent seasons. He averaged a career-high 95.6 mph on his fastball in 2009, according to FanGraphs.com, but that has fallen to 93.1 in the last two seasons.

He left no doubt against the White Sox that he can still overpower opponents with his heater.

“Especially in September, late in the season, finding a way to bear down and reach back for all you’ve got for a couple of pitches, that’s very impressive,” Detroit catcher James McCann said. “That was vintage Ver.”

Verlander (4-8), who struck out eight, held the White Sox to three runs and five hits in his final home start of the season. He received the most run support he has enjoyed all season, including designated hitter Victor Martinez’s 200th career homer. His two-run shot in the first inning gave Verlander an early cushion.

“It helped big time,” Verlander said. “Especially early on, getting some early runs and Victor hitting his 200th homer, it was all big. I was able to attack guys.”

Left fielder Rajai Davis, whose walkoff triple gave Detroit a 2-1, 10-inning victory on Tuesday, supplied three hits and scored three runs. Right fielder J.D. Martinez added a two-run double and Neftali Feliz notched his eighth save for the Tigers (71-81).

Left fielder Melky Cabrera had three hits, including his 100th career home run, and drove in three runs for the White Sox (72-80). Frankie Montas (0-1) gave up six runs and six hits in his first major league start.

“That’s a tough lineup, an experienced group,” Chicago manager Robin Ventura said. “If you’re not going to locate, you can get hurt by it and Frankie did.”

Chicago third baseman Mike Olt exited in the fifth inning with right shoulder discomfort.

With Davis aboard and two outs, Victor Martinez drilled a 1-0 pitch over the right-field wall for his milestone homer.

The Tigers piled up four more runs in the third against Montas, highlighted by J.D. Martinez’s bases-loaded, ground-rule double to make it 6-0.

Cabrera’s two-out homer just over the right-field wall in the fourth cut the Tigers’ lead to 6-2.

Detroit second baseman Ian Kinsler singled in a run during the bottom of the inning.

Chicago shortstop Alexei Ramirez had an RBI double in the seventh. The White Sox loaded the bases later in the inning, but Verlander snuffed out the threat with his power pitching.

“That’s probably the biggest thing from the past,” Ventura said. “He always had velocity early. Now, he builds on that. When he got into a tight spot at the end, he was really able to find another gear and crank it up there in the high 90s.”

NOTES: Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera was given the day off on Wednesday to rest a lower back ailment, manager Brad Ausmus said. Ausmus is hopeful that by holding Cabrera out, coupled with Thursday’s schedule day off, he’ll be available this weekend against Minnesota. ... The Tigers’ 38 victories against Central Division opponents entering the game matched the division-leading Kansas City Royals for the most wins by an American League team in its division this season. ... White Sox LHP Chris Sale will start the first game of a four-game series against the New York Yankees on Thursday. The team’s ace has lost his last three starts. ... Chicago LHP Jose Quintana got his 51st career no-decision on Tuesday, the most by any starter during a four-year span in baseball history. ... White Sox relievers were 1-3 with a 6.02 ERA in the last 14 games.