Cabrera, Tigers help Sanchez to first win since April

DETROIT -- Anibal Sanchez returned to the Detroit Tigers rotation by default. Injuries to other starting pitchers gave the struggling Sanchez a reprieve and he's finally taking advantage of his second chance.

Sanchez collected his first win as a starter since April and Miguel Cabrera had three hits, including a two-run homer, and drove in three runs as the Tigers stretched their winning streak to seven games with an 11-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night at Comerica Park.

Sanchez (6-11) had gone 11 starts without a victory until he held the White Sox to one run and six hits in six innings. His last win as a starter came April 28 against Oakland. He did have two relief wins in June.

"It's been like a rollercoaster the entire season for me this year," he said. "I'm fine, I'm healthy. I just need to keep my faith that it's going to turn around at some point. Today was one of those days that I felt really, really good. I'm thankful for what happened today. I think this was my first really good game all year."

Sanchez was demoted to the bullpen before injuries to Jordan Zimmermann and Daniel Norris last month forced manager Brad Ausmus' hand. The Tigers lost all four games he started in July.

Sanchez's strong start on Tuesday, plus another injury -- Mike Pelfrey is headed to the 15-day disabled list with a back issue -- will keep him in the rotation for the foreseeable future.

"Even though I had more walks than strikeouts, I felt really good with my command," said Sanchez, who walked three and struck out two. "That's something I've been looking for the whole year. Today, I used all my pitches and put it in the strike zone."

Cabrera, who belted two homers Sunday against Houston, hit an opposite-field shot in the sixth inning. He also doubled in a run and scored during a six-run uprising in the fifth.

"Miggy was struggling and right now, he's really good," Sanchez said. "Everybody knows what he can do. The whole thing is he's working hard every single day."

Victor Martinez supplied an RBI double and solo homer, James McCann and Ian Kinsler contributed two-run singles and Cameron Maybin added an RBI triple for Detroit.

Losing pitcher James Shields (5-13) gave up six runs and nine hits in five innings. Shields was making his first start since July 26.

"It might be something to do with the amount of layoff he had," White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. "I know these guys like going every five days. He had an extended one, just the way our rotation worked out. He's been pitching great. This one just got away from him."

Avisail Garcia hit two homers and drove in three runs for the White Sox, who have lost five of their last six games. Todd Frazier tied for the major league lead with his 30th homer.

Chicago center fielder Charlie Tilson, who was making his major league debut, was helped off the field in the fifth inning after straining his left hamstring. Tilson, acquired in a trade with St. Louis on Sunday, got a hit in his first at-bat and went 1-for-2.

He's the fourth White Sox callup to be injured this year in his first game.

"You feel for the kid, just like the other ones that have come up," Ventura said. "It's crazy. We've had four guys make their debut and get taken off the field. You look back at all of them and they're just freak injuries."

NOTES: RHP Jordan Zimmermann will come off the 15-day disabled list and start Thursday's matinee, Tigers manager Brad Ausmus announced. Zimmermann, who is 9-4 with a 3.95 ERA, has missed a month with a right neck strain. ... The return of RF J.D. Martinez is also imminent. Martinez (right elbow fracture) batted .310 with three RBIs in his first six rehab games at Triple-A Toledo. "If all goes well, we'll probably have him back before the end of the series," Ausmus said. ... Tigers LHP Daniel Norris was activated off the 15-day DL and optioned to Toledo. ... White Sox OF J.B. Shuck was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte to make room for Charlie Tilson, who made his major league debut on Tuesday. ... Chicago lost its last five games at Comerica Park. .... White Sox LHP Chris Sale makes his second start since his five-game team suspension on Wednesday. Sale was disciplined for destroying throwback uniforms before a scheduled start against the Tigers.