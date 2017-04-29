White Sox down Tigers for fifth straight win

DETROIT -- Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria didn't consider pinch-hitting for Geovany Soto, even with slugger Jose Abreu on the bench.

Renteria's confidence in the 34-year-old journeyman catcher, a career .246 hitter, paid off when Soto smacked a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth. That lifted the White Sox, who were also aided by Detroit third baseman Nick Castellanos' three errors, to their fifth straight victory as they downed the Tigers 7-3 on Friday night at Comerica Park.

Soto's two-out hit made a winner of Anthony Swarzak (2-0), who tossed two innings of scoreless relief.

"That's just a matter of him having the experience," Renteria said. "If you're thinking whether I had any thought of doing anything, no I did not. He's been around a long time."

Todd Frazier, Avisail Garcia and Tim Anderson homered for the White Sox (12-9). Garcia, the American League's leading hitter, had three hits, two runs scored and two RBIs.

Chicago starter Mike Pelfrey, released by the Tigers at the end of spring training, allowed three runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings.

"It's always a little weird any time you pitch against former teammates or play against former teammates," Pelfrey said. "I just tried to keep my head down and not look at them, tried not to make too much eye contact. No matter where it is, you show up to win games and pitch and turn the page. The whole focus here was to help the White Sox tonight."

Justin Upton had a two-run single for the Tigers (11-11), who have lost three straight.

Detroit starter Matt Boyd pitched a season-high seven innings while taking a no-decision. He retired 13 of the last 14 batters he faced, with the one baserunner reaching on an error. Overall, he gave up three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts.

"He threw really well," Tigers catcher Alex Avila said. "He did struggle at times with his command early on, but he really settled in. I was proud of the fact that he was able to get through that (third) inning. A lot of times, those are the innings that snowball, and instead of giving up one run, it's two, three or four. He did a really good job and got stronger as the game went on."

Following Melky Cabrera's leadoff single in the eighth off Alex Wilson (0-1), Castellanos committed fielding errors on the next two plays. That loaded the bases.

"Of course it's disappointing. It (stinks). But what're you going to do about it? It happened," Castellanos said. "If you dwell on it and think about it, it's just going to continue to affect you. Tomorrow is a brand-new day."

A home-to-first double play nearly allowed the Tigers to escape but, after an intentional walk, Soto drilled his single to left to give the White Sox a 5-3 lead.

"He was looking for a pitch out over the plate that he could handle and did what he needed to do," Renteria said.

Anderson smashed a two-run shot off Joe Jimenez in the ninth to make it 7-3.

Upton's looping single to right with the bases loaded gave Detroit a 2-0 lead in the first. Pelfrey minimized the damage by getting Jim Adduci to tap into an inning-ending double play with the bases still loaded.

The White Sox tied the game in the second on back-to-back homers from Frazier and Avasail Garcia. Frazier's only previous homer came on April 11 against Cleveland.

Adduci had trouble picking up Tim Anderson's short fly to right in the third and it dropped in for a leadoff double. Anderson eventually scored on Garcia's infield hit.

The Tigers tied it at 3-all in the fifth on Victor Martinez's RBI single.

NOTES: White Sox 1B Jose Abreu was not in the lineup on Friday. Abreu suffered a mild right hip flexor strain against Kansas City on Wednesday. "We're hoping he'll be back in there (Saturday)," manager Rick Renteria said. ... Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera took some swings and jogged on Friday as he works his way back from a right groin strain. Cabrera is eligible to come off the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday and he's on track to be activated that day. ... Tigers CF JaCoby Jones had nine stitches removed from his lip on Friday. Jones was placed on the 10-day DL on April 23 after getting hit in the face with a pitch at Minnesota. ... Detroit RHP Francisco Rodriguez is in no danger of losing the closer's role, according to manager Brad Ausmus. Rodriguez is 1-2 with a 6.23 ERA and opponents are batting .350 against him. He's converted six of eight save opportunities. ... Chicago has lost seven consecutive season series to the Tigers.