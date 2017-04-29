White Sox beat Tigers on Cabrera's HR in 10th

DETROIT -- The homerless droughts for Melky Cabrera and Jose Abreu ended on Saturday. That allowed the Chicago White Sox to extend their winning streak.

Cabrera hit a home run to lead off the 10th inning and the White Sox pushed their winning streak to six games with a 6-4 victory over the slumping Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

Cabrera's first homer of the season off Justin Wilson (1-1) gave closer David Robertson (1-0) the victory. Robertson blew a ninth-inning save opportunity by giving up two runs, then pitched a scoreless 10th.

"Big time," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said of Cabrera's breakthrough homer. "He went in there and got a pitch out over the plate and was able to drive it, fortunately for us, and the rest is kind of history. The guys went out, closed it out and did a nice job."

Abreu blasted his first two homers of the season for the White Sox (13-9).

Abreu, who hit at least 25 home runs in his first three seasons, had gone homerless for 20 games before his power outburst. He sustained a mild right hip flexor strain against Kansas City on Wednesday and did not play in the opener of the three-game series in Detroit.

"He is a process-oriented guy and today, he was very happy with the results and so were we," Renteria said. "Hopefully, it's something that will kind of kickstart him and continue to move him forward."

Avisail Garcia added an RBI double in the 10th.

White Sox starter Derek Holland gave up two runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings. Robertson was disappointed that he couldn't finish it off sooner and give Holland the win.

"I'm frustrated with my performance in that first inning. I felt like I was throwing some good pitches, it's just like everything kept finding a barrel," Robertson said. "It stinks when it happens but it does happen in baseball and it's tough."

Victor Martinez had a homer and two RBIs for the Tigers (11-12), who have lost four straight to drop below .500 for the first time this season.

Wilson had not given up a run in 11 appearances this season prior to Saturday.

"He wasn't going to be perfect all year. Just unfortunate timing," Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. "The truth is, he's usually pitching in extremely tight games, so there's not ever going to be a good time."

Detroit starter Michael Fulmer allowed three runs on four hits in six innings.

"You never feel good after a loss," Ausmus said. "We did a good job of fighting back. I thought Fulmer did a good job overall. We just couldn't hold them in the end."

The White Sox scored single runs off Fulmer in each of the first three innings. Todd Frazier knocked in the first when he punched an opposite-field single with two on and two out.

Detroit evened the score in the bottom of the inning on Martinez's RBI single, but Chicago regained the lead on Leury Garcia's sacrifice fly. Abreu's first homer the following inning gave the White Sox a 3-1 lead.

Justin Upton's two-out RBI single in the sixth made it a one-run game. Abreu launched his second homer off reliever Blaine Hardy with two out in the eighth.

Martinez started the ninth-inning rally with his first homer this season. One out later, John Hicks doubled and pinch-hitter Alex Avila knocked him in with a single.

NOTES: White Sox 1B Jose Abreu's two-homer game on Saturday was the seventh multi-hit homer game of his career. His most recent was last September against Minnesota. ... Tigers CF JaCoby Jones began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Saturday. He's expected to play four games with the Mud Hens before he's activated from the 10-day disabled list. Jones sustained a lip laceration when he was hit by a pitch in Minnesota last weekend. ... Detroit RF J.D. Martinez batted nine times in an extended spring-training game at Lakeland, Fla., on Friday. It's the first time he's faced live pitching in a game setting since he suffered a foot sprain in late March. He's expected to go on a rehab assignment before he is activated from the 10-day disabled list. ... White Sox RHP Anthony Swarzak, who pitched two-thirds of an inning Saturday, has not allowed a run in 12 1/3 innings while striking out 14 this season.