Tigers tee off in rout of White Sox

DETROIT -- Jordan Zimmermann slid back to success with a reworked slider.

The veteran right-hander, backed by four home runs, wasn't dominant, but he was effective through six solid innings of the Detroit Tigers' 10-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

Zimmermann (5-4) had been allowing 1.5 to 2.0 baserunners per inning in most of his starts this year. While he gave up seven hits and two walks in six innings Saturday, he escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fifth.

"I thought Zimmermann did a nice job of making adjustments from his last outing against us," said White Sox manager Rick Renteria, whose team accumulated seven runs and eight hits, including three home runs, against Zimmermann last Sunday. "We made him work a little bit, but we weren't just able to string anything together."

"His slider was better, noticeably I think," said Detroit bench coach Gene Lamont, who took over as manager when Brad Ausmus was ejected in the second inning for arguing after a challenge was denied because it took too long. "His control was better. When you throw a good slider instead of a hanging slider, it's a big difference."

Zimmermann said, "It was the pitch I had at the start of last season. But then when I got hurt, it seemed to get away from me. I definitely had a different grip. So after my last start, in the bullpen, I got my old grip back. It felt more and more normal."

Alex Avila, Justin Upton, Nick Castellanos and Alex Presley each hit home runs as Detroit won for the third game in a row.

Zimmermann gave up seven hits plus two walks in six innings and got four of his five strikeouts on sliders.

Chicago scored its only run in the sixth on an RBI double to left by Todd Frazier.

Newly recalled Daniel Stumpf faced his first two batters for Detroit and got one of them out in the seventh before being relieved by Shane Greene, who got five outs. Arcenio Leon worked the ninth.

Miguel Gonzalez (4-6), who retired the first 18 Tigers he faced in his previous start, saw his no-hit aspirations gone one batter into the game. He was roughed up for 10 hits, including three home runs. Gonzalez didn't walk a batter but only had one strikeout in his innings.

"This was one of those days when we actually thought Gonzie would be able to change the tide a little bit, shut them down," Renteria said. "He had a rough fourth, four-run fourth where they ended up tagging a couple balls.

"But he kept pitching, kept trying to work his way out of it, was able to give us six innings."

Avila exceeded his home run total of last year with the White Sox when he belted his eighth of the season, an opposite-field shot to left in the fourth. The blast brought in Andrew Romine and finished a four-run inning that gave the Tigers a 6-0 lead.

Romine had singled in Jose Iglesias, who had singled in Presley after the center fielder singled with two outs and stole second.

Castellanos hit his fifth home run, to left center, with one out in the second to break a scoreless tie. Presley followed with his first homer, a shot deep to right.

Upton collected his 10th home run, a drive to left as the first batter faced in the eighth by White Sox right-hander Brad Goldberg in his major league debut. Goldberg also gave up a two-run double to Iglesias before retiring his first batter.

Goldberg was relieved by Gregory Infante, who gave up an RBI single to pinch-hitter Dixon Machado.

"Goldy got his first outing out there," Renteria said. "It wasn't as good as he would have wanted, I'm sure. He started getting a little deeper into his pitch count, which is kind of what prompted us to help him out a little bit."

Ausmus was ejected with two outs and two on in the first inning after objecting to the fact his attempt at challenging an 'out' call at first base was deemed too late. Video also showed Ausmus wiping some of his spit off an umpire's shoulder during his arguing.

NOTES: The White Sox placed RHP Michael Ynoa (right hip flexor strain) on the 10-day disabled list and brought up RHP Brad Goldberg from Triple-A Charlotte. ... Detroit brought LHP Daniel Stumpf up from Triple-A Toledo after optioning LHP Matt Boyd to the Mud Hens. ... The 12 extra-base hits Detroit drummed out against Chicago on Friday night were the most ever in a nine-inning home game by the Tigers.