Preview: White Sox at Twins

The Minnesota Twins had a tough time scoring runs in Boston this week and are hoping to find the environment more conducive to offense when they return home to host the Chicago White Sox in the opener of a four-game series on Thursday. The Twins totaled two runs in the three-game series against the Red Sox and have dropped five straight contests. The White Sox pulled out of their own funk with a pair of home wins over San Francisco.

Minnesota made the surprising move to bring in Kendrys Morales in the hope of generating more offense and making a move in the American League Central, but the veteran slugger went 0-for-12 in Boston and combined with Joe Mauer and Josh Willingham to produce a total of one hit from the Nos. 3, 4 and 5 spots in the order during the series. Chicago piled up 15 runs in the two-game sweep of the Giants as sluggers Jose Abreu and Adam Dunn combined for two homers and six RBIs in the series. Abreu went 5-for-12 as the White Sox took two of three from the Twins in the season-opening series.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LHP Jose Quintana (3-7, 3.98 ERA) vs. Twins RH Yohan Pino (NR)

Quintana has been reached for 10 runs in 10 1/3 innings over his last two starts, surrendering 15 hits while walking five. The 25-year-old is at his best when he can keep the ball on the ground but generated only six groundballs in as many innings in a loss to Kansas City on Friday. Quintana struck out eight but yielded five runs – two earned – on five hits and three walks over six innings against Minnesota on April 3.

Pino is set to make his major-league debut after an impressive start with Triple-A Rochester. The 30-year-old Venezuelan has spent the last decade in the minor leagues but went 9-1 with a 1.92 ERA in 14 games – seven starts – for Rochester. Pino has notched 61 strikeouts in as many innings this season while issuing only 16 walks.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dunn (452) needs one home run to move past Carl Yastrzemski and into sole possession of 35th place on the all-time list.

2. Twins LHP Glen Perkins (stiff back) was unavailable on Wednesday and is day-to-day.

3. Minnesota INF Eduardo Nunez (hamstring) has missed the last four games but could return on Thursday.

PREDICTION: White Sox 7, Twins 4