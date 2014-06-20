Preview: White Sox at Twins

The Minnesota Twins seem happy to be back at home after a rough series in Boston and got the top of the order back to swing the bats on Thursday. The Twins will try to make it two wins in a row when they host the Chicago White Sox in the second of a four-game series Friday. The Twins got seven hits and three RBIs from the top four spots in the order in the opener while the White Sox had their offense fall flat.

Minnesota totaled two runs while dropping three in a row at Boston and doubled that total in snapping a five-game slide Thursday. Chicago and the Twins are fighting in the wide-open American League Central and the White Sox are trying to avoid the basement during an 11-game road trip that began in the opener. Chicago put up 15 runs in a sweep of a two-game series at home Tuesday and Wednesday but managed only six hits – one for extra bases – Thursday and averages almost a half-run less on the road than at home.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Hector Noesi (2-5, 5.37 ERA) vs. Twins RH Ricky Nolasco (4-5, 5.66)

Noesi suffered his first loss in nearly a month Saturday, when he was reached for five runs – two earned – on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings against Kansas City. That marked the second straight outing in which the Dominican Republic native failed to complete six innings. Noesi has made three career appearances – one start – against Minnesota, allowing a total of four runs and 12 hits in 10 1/3 innings.

Nolasco failed to make it through six frames in either of his last two turns as well and was knocked around for three runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings against Detroit on Sunday. The veteran has surrendered 108 hits in 84 1/3 total innings during his first trip through the American League. Nolasco got the nod on opening day at Chicago and was reached for five runs on 10 hits in six innings to suffer the loss.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox C Tyler Flowers is 1-for-30 over his last 10 games.

2. Twins SS/CF Danny Santana has recorded multiple hits in six of the last 10 games.

3. Chicago RHP Nate Jones (back) joined the team for the road trip and is increasing his rehab in hope of a return later this season.

PREDICTION: Twins 7, White Sox 5