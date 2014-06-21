Preview: White Sox at Twins

The Minnesota Twins are figuring out how to score runs again one inning at a time and continue to get enough pitching to cover any gaps in offensive production. The Twins will go for their third straight win when they host the Chicago White Sox in the third of a four-game series on Saturday. Minnesota pitching surrendered a total of five runs while being swept in a three-game series earlier in the week but the offense is keeping up with the team back at home.

The Twins took a 4-2 decision in the series opener on Thursday and grabbed a walk-off 5-4 victory on Friday after the White Sox got to closer Glen Perkins for a pair of runs in the ninth. The top of the order did the brunt of the damage in the series opener but Minnesota received solid production out of the bottom half of the lineup in the second triumph. Chicago has lost nine of its last 13 games, though slugger Jose Abreu is coming around with home runs in two of the last three contests.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Andre Rienzo (4-4, 5.67 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kevin Correia (3-8, 5.29)

Rienzo is enduring a four-start losing streak and is coming off a six-inning stint against Kansas City on Sunday in which he was reached for six runs. That marked an improvement for the Brazil native, who was lit up for seven runs in 3 2/3 innings in his previous turn. Rienzo has yet to factor in the decision in two career starts against Minnesota, surrendering a total of six runs – five earned – in 11 1/3 frames.

Correia was the tough-luck loser in Boston on Monday, when he allowed one run in six innings but received no support as the Twins suffered a 1-0 defeat. The veteran yielded one or no runs in three of his last four starts and is stingy with the free baserunners, issuing a total of four walks in his last seven turns. Correia gave up two earned runs in a no-decision at Chicago on April 2, and is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA in five career starts against the division rivals.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins RF Oswaldo Arcia is mired in a 2-for-35 slump.

2. Chicago C Tyler Flowers is 2-for-34 in his last 11 games.

3. Minnesota RHP Jared Burton has not surrendered a hit in any of his last four appearances, lowering his ERA to 5.70.

PREDICTION: Twins 6, White Sox 5