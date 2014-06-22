Preview: White Sox at Twins

The surging Minnesota Twins are riding strong starting pitching out of the basement of the American League Central and will go for a four-game sweep of the visiting Chicago White Sox on Sunday. Twins’ pitching is surrendering an average of 2.3 runs over the last six games, with the starters putting in strong work. The White Sox are losers of seven of the last nine and are averaging 2.1 runs in those seven setbacks.

The one concern on the Minnesota staff of late is at the back of the bullpen, where Casey Fien did poor work filling in for closer Glen Perkins earlier in the week and Perkins has struggled upon his return. The left-hander blew a save Friday only to be bailed out by his offense in the bottom of the ninth and Perkins surrendered another run before locking up a shaky save Saturday. Chicago’s highlights continue to come from Cuban rookie Jose Abreu, who boosted his season total to 55 RBIs by driving in a run Saturday.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH John Danks (6-5, 3.97 ERA) vs. Twins RH Phil Hughes (7-3, 3.09)

Danks has allowed two or fewer earned runs in each of his last five starts and is riding a three-start winning streak. The Texas native limited San Francisco to one earned run over 6 1/3 innings Tuesday in an 8-2 triumph. Danks has struggled against Minnesota in his career, posting a 6-11 record with a 5.18 ERA in 24 starts.

Hughes pitched well enough to win at Boston on Tuesday but could not get enough run support and suffered the loss while yielding two runs on eight hits in eight innings. The California native, who turns 28 on Tuesday, has not issued a walk in any of his last three starts and surrendered a total of eight free passes in 90 1/3 total frames. Hughes was knocked around for four runs on seven hits in five innings at Chicago on April 3.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins RF Oswaldo Arcia is 0-for-25 in his last seven games.

2. White Sox 3B Conor Gillaspie has multiple hits in each of the last two games to push his average to .340.

3. Minnesota LF Josh Willingham got Saturday off while mired in a 2-for-18 slump but is expected to return to the lineup for the finale.

PREDICTION: Twins 3, White Sox 2