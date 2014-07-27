Preview: White Sox at Twins

The Minnesota Twins were largely responsible for the Chicago White Sox’s season-high five-game losing streak last month. They can also serve as the reason why the White Sox match their longest winning streak of the season when Chicago tries to complete a four-game road sweep of the Twins on Sunday. The White Sox dropped four in a row in Minnesota from June 19-22 during a five-game slide that came during a 3-11 stretch after Chicago (51-54) reached the .500 mark at 33-33 on June 11.

The White Sox, who last won four straight from May 4-7, have outscored Minnesota 21-7 in their return to the Twin Cities while winning each of the first three games of this series by at least three runs. Conversely, the Twins (46-57) fell a season-low 11 games under .500 with Saturday’s 7-0 setback and are 4-12 at Target Field since they last hosted Chicago. Minnesota hasn’t done much to help itself during its 2-7 homestand coming out of the All-Star break, scoring one less run over the nine games (22) than its opponents have tallied over the first three innings over that same stretch (23).

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Scott Carroll (4-6, 4.52 ERA) vs. Twins RH Yohan Pino (1-3, 4.64)

Carroll yielded only three hits over 11 2/3 scoreless innings in his previous two turns before Tuesday’s start against Kansas City, but the Royals tagged him for five runs and a season high-tying 11 hits over five frames in a 7-1 loss. The former Cincinnati Reds farmhand is 2-0 with a 1.25 ERA in five day games (including two starts) and has been better on the road (2-3, 3.40 ERA) than at home (2-3, 5.82). Carroll made his only career appearance against Minnesota on June 21, tossing 3 2/3 scoreless innings in relief.

After logging his first big-league victory in his final start before the All-Star break on July 10, Pino was unable to build on his success in Tuesday’s 8-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians. The 30-year-old Venezuelan, who gave up four runs on seven hits over 6 1/3 innings, is 0-2 with a 3.96 ERA in four home turns since joining the rotation in mid-June. Pino faced the White Sox in his major-league debut on June 19, settling for a no-decision after holding Chicago to two runs in seven frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago 1B Jose Abreu is batting .358 during his 16-game hitting streak and has hit safely in 34 of his last 35 games.

2. Minnesota is hitting .221 during its homestand, including 7-for-53 with runners in scoring position.

3. White Sox starting pitchers own a 10-2 record and 2.59 ERA while holding opposing batters to a .218 average over the last 17 road contests.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Twins 2