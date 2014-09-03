Preview: White Sox at Twins

The two worst teams in the American League Central have had little reason to celebrate this season but the Chicago White Sox and host Minnesota Twins will have a chance to share a festive occasion before wrapping up their two-game series Wednesday. The Twins, who trail Chicago by three games, will honor retiring White Sox slugger Paul Konerko in pregame ceremonies. A six-time All-Star, Konerko has put up nice numbers versus Minnesota with 50 homers and 136 RBIs in 257 games.

Tyler Flowers belted a pair of two-run homers to power Chicago in the series opener and stressed that it’s important to set an example for the minor-league call-ups despite the team’s lowly place in the standings. “There’s still a level of professionalism you have to keep to get them off on the right foot and doing the right things,” Flowers said. A pair of struggling pitchers will square off Wednesday when Twins rookie Trevor May opposes White Sox veteran John Danks.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, WCIU (Chicago), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH John Danks (9-9, 4.88 ERA) vs. Twins RH Trevor May (0-4, 10.42)

Despite his best outing in more than six weeks, Danks’ winless drought reached six starts when he allowed two runs over six innings to Cleveland in his last turn. Danks hasn’t won since beating the Twins in Minnesota on July 25, when he permitted four runs on six hits over seven innings. Danks is only 7-12 with a 5.35 ERA lifetime against the Twins and has been roughed up by first baseman Joe Mauer, who is 22-for-56 against him.

May has done nothing in his five career appearances to show he merits a spot on a major-league roster, losing each of his four starts and failing to go past 5 1/3 innings. He was pounded for eight runs over 4 2/3 innings at Baltimore last time out after giving up five runs and 11 hits in his previous turn. The one bright spot is he’s walked only one batter in the last two starts after giving up 13 in his first nine innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Konerko is batting .326 with six homers and 23 RBIs in 38 games at Target Field.

2. Twins rookie DH Kennys Vargas has 28 RBIs through his first 31 games.

3. White Sox rookie 1B Jose Abreu, riding a 12-game hitting streak, is expected back in the lineup after sitting out Tuesday due to soreness.

PREDICTION: White Sox 7, Twins 4