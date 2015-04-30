Preview: White Sox at Twins

While Chris Sale is appealing his five-game suspension for his role in a benches-clearing brawl last week, the Chicago White Sox left-hander will take the mound Thursday for the first of four games against the host Minnesota Twins. The White Sox are coming off a bizarre series in Baltimore, while Minnesota lost two of three against Detroit this week.

Chicago’s scheduled games against the Orioles were postponed on Monday and Tuesday due to the increasing violence in Baltimore before the teams played in front of no fans Wednesday due to security concerns. The White Sox dropped that contest 8-2 with only media and stadium employees in attendance, prompting manager Robin Ventura to say “it was just a surreal environment. I really don’t think we want to play in another one like this. I don’t think they do either.” The Twins suffered a 10-7 loss Wednesday as they allowed four home runs in their rubber game against the Detroit Tigers. Minnesota will turn to Trevor May on Thursday after the young right-hander left his last start early.

TV: MLB Network, CSN Chicago-Plus, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Chris Sale (2-0, 2.37 ERA) vs. Twins RH Trevor May (1-1, 4.91)

Sale has yet to allow more than two runs in any of his three starts. He gave up two runs in a season-high seven innings his last time out in a no-decision against Kansas City. His first start of the season came against Minnesota, which reached him for only one run over six innings on April 12.

May owns a strong 13-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio this season and struck out five in 3 1/3 innings in his last start before leaving after a comebacker hit him near his pitching elbow. As a rookie last season, May faced the White Sox twice, going 2-0 with a 4.91 ERA. Jose Abreu went 3-for-6 against him, while Adam Eaton notched a pair of hits in six at-bats.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins 2B Brian Dozier is a .227 career hitter against Sale but has homered twice against him - once more than all of his teammates combined.

2. Chicago’s April schedule has featured 18 of 22 games against American League Central opponents. The team is 8-9 so far in that stretch.

3. Minnesota’s last eight games all have been decided by three runs or fewer.

PREDICTION: Twins 5, White Sox 3