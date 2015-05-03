Preview: White Sox at Twins

Sitting at the .500 mark for the first time in nearly one year, the Minnesota Twins look to complete a four-game sweep of the visiting Chicago White Sox on Sunday. The Twins have used a pair of three-game winning streaks to overcome a wretched 1-6 start to the season and reach .500 for the first time since May 24, 2014.

“We were able to kind of hold the fort down after things looked pretty miserable, to be honest, in the beginning,” Minnesota rookie manager Paul Molitor said after Saturday’s 5-3 victory. Things are looking pretty miserable for the White Sox, who have been outscored 26-7 during their four-game skid. Chicago also owns the worst road record (2-10) and has scored the fewest runs (67) in the American League. The White Sox send left-hander John Danks to the mound to oppose Mike Pelfrey in the series finale.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH John Danks (1-2, 5.64 ERA) vs. Twins RH Mike Pelfrey (2-0, 2.25)

Danks broke into the win column last time out after limiting Kansas City to three runs over six innings while notching a season-high eight strikeouts, matching his total from his previous three starts combined. The 30-year-old Texan has been victimized by the long ball, surrendering four homers in his four outings. Danks has labored against the Twins with a 7-13 record and 5.59 ERA in 27 career starts.

Pelfrey has been superb since a shaky season debut, permitting two earned runs in 19 innings over this last three runs. He won his second straight start by giving up two runs (one earned) over seven innings versus Detroit on Tuesday, which came six days after blanking Kansas City over seven innings. Pelfrey is 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA in six starts versus Chicago and has been tormented by Adam LaRoche (10-for-15).

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago is last in the majors with 12 homers - the last coming via Jose Abreu on April 22.

2. Twins DH Torii Hunter is 6-for-11 with a homer, two RBIs and three runs scored in the series.

3. Danks’ 13 losses versus Minnesota are his most against any opponent.

PREDICTION: Twins 6, White Sox 4