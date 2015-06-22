Preview: White Sox at Twins

The Minnesota Twins look to end a dismal stretch when they open a three-game series against the visiting Chicago White Sox on Monday. Minnesota was routed 8-0 by the Chicago Cubs on Sunday and has dropped 11 of its last 16 contests since being 11 games above .500 on June 4.

The White Sox have also been struggling and lost eight straight games before beating the Texas Rangers by 3-2 scores on both Saturday and Sunday. Chicago has scored three runs or fewer in each of its last eight contests and recorded just 12 total runs during the stretch. Slumping outfielder Melky Cabrera went 5-for-5 -- the first five-hit game of his career -- in Sunday’s victory and Gordon Beckham belted a walk-off homer in the 11th inning. Minnesota first baseman Joe Mauer is batting .383 in 60 career at-bats against scheduled Chicago starter John Danks, while right fielder Torii Hunter is hitting .327 with four homers in 52 at-bats.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ESPN2, CSN Chicago, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH John Danks (3-7, 5.16 ERA) vs. Twins LH Tommy Milone (3-1, 3.67)

Danks has lost three consecutive June starts since throwing a shutout against Houston on the final day of May. He lost to Pittsburgh in his last outing when he gave up three runs and five hits in seven innings. Danks is 7-14 with a 5.67 ERA in 28 career starts against Minnesota, including a loss on May 3 when he gave up seven runs (three earned) and eight hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Milone allowed one run and five hits in seven innings while defeating St. Louis last Wednesday. He has allowed two or fewer earned runs in each of his last three starts and has walked just two in 19 innings during that stretch. Milone blanked the White Sox on two hits over 7 2/3 innings on April 10 and is 2-0 with a 1.39 ERA in five career starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Hunter hasn’t driven in a run since June 5 and his last homer was on June 4.

2. Chicago DH Adam LaRoche struck out three times in five hitless at-bats on Sunday and is 1-for-22 over his past seven games.

3. Top Minnesota prospect OF Byron Buxton is only 3-for-25 in his first eight major-league games.

PREDICTION: Twins 6, White Sox 4