Preview: White Sox at Twins

Highly touted Minnesota center fielder Byron Buxton is coming off his best performance in nine games in the major leagues and looks to follow it up when the Twins host the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. Buxton went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and threw out a runner at the plate as Minnesota trounced Chicago 13-2 on Monday in the opener of the three-game set.

Buxton was just 3-for-25 over his first eight games while batting ninth in the lineup. Manager Paul Molitor, who has liked Buxton’s approach and the quality of his at-bats, inserted the rookie into the leadoff spot on Monday, and he was up to the task. The Twins slugged four homers in the easy rout, with Kennys Vargas (4-for-4, home run, four RBIs) and Brian Dozier (2-for-5, home run, three RBIs) doing much of the damage. Chicago’s Adam LaRoche, who recorded two hits and two RBIs on Monday, is 11-for-16 with a homer and seven RBIs against Minnesota starter Mike Pelfrey.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, WPWR (Chicago), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Jeff Samardzija (4-4, 4.67 ERA) vs. Twins RH Mike Pelfrey (5-3, 2.97)

Samardzija is winless over his last five starts since defeating Minnesota on May 22. He allowed two runs and three hits over eight innings in the victory, improving to 2-1 with a 5.84 ERA in four career outings against the Twins. Samardzija received a no-decision against Pittsburgh in his last turn, when he gave up two runs and 10 hits over seven frames.

Pelfrey has been solid of late, allowing fewer than two runs in five of his last six outings. He limited St. Louis to one run and four hits over eight innings in his last start but wasn’t involved in the decision. Pelfrey is 0-3 with a 6.62 ERA in seven career turns against Chicago and has a 6.48 ERA in two no-decisions this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Twins are 5-0 at home against Chicago this season and have outscored the White Sox 44-10.

2. Chicago has scored three or fewer runs in nine consecutive contests, the club’s worst stretch since a 10-game streak in 1976.

3. Minnesota SS Eduardo Nunez also homered in the opener while recording his fourth two-hit performance in his last nine starts.

PREDICTION: Twins 6, White Sox 3