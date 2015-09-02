Preview: White Sox at Twins

Manager Paul Molitor on Sunday spoke of how “resilient” the Minnesota Twins are, and his team drove home that point in their latest victory, rallying for the win after squandering an early four-run lead. The surging Twins go for their 10th victory in 12 games when they host the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday in the middle contest of their three-game series.

Rookie Miguel Sano is on a tear with seven homers and 16 RBIs over his last 13 contests and is the fourth player in the past 10 years with 14 blasts over his first 50 career games. Minnesota is 7-1 against the White Sox at Target Field and has won 10 of 14 meetings overall to remain one game behind Texas for the second wild card in the American League. Adam Eaton is 6-for-10 in his last two games for Chicago, which has dropped six of its last nine. The White Sox send Carlos Rodon to the mound to face Tommy Milone on Wednesday in a matchup of left-handers.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, WPWR (Chicago), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (6-5, 4.15 ERA) vs. Twins LH Tommy Milone (6-4, 3.86)

In a quirk of scheduling, Rodon made his last two starts against Seattle after making the previous two versus the Los Angeles Angels - each in home-and-home series. The 22-year-old has been outstanding in that span, going 2-1 while allowing five earned runs and 17 hits over 28 innings. Control issues continue to be a problem for Rodon, who has walked at least three batters in nine of his last 12 outings.

Milone failed to go beyond 5 1/3 innings for the third straight time since coming off the disabled list, taking the loss after giving up five runs (four earned) in a loss at Tampa Bay. He yielded three runs in 5 1/3 frames at Baltimore on Aug. 21 and beat Cleveland with five innings of one-run ball five days earlier. Milone won both of his starts against the White Sox earlier this season to boost his career mark against them to 3-0 with a 1.64 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Sano has collected 41 RBIs in 50 games and half of his homers have either tied the game or put the Twins ahead.

2. White Sox RF Avisail Garcia snapped a 19-game homerless drought with a two-run shot Tuesday.

3. Twins minor-league RHP Adrian Salcedo received a 100-game suspension for testing positive for a banned stimulant - his second violation this season.

PREDICTION: White Sox 4, Twins 3