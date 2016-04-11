Preview: White Sox at Twins

The Chicago White Sox haven’t missed a beat despite dealing with Mother Nature lately, while the Minnesota Twins couldn’t catch a break against the two hottest teams in the American League during the first week of the season. The Twins hope to end the franchise’s worst start in over 100 years on Monday when they welcome the White Sox to Target Field in their home opener.

Minnesota was unable to hold a two-run lead in the ninth inning Sunday against the one-loss Kansas City Royals and fell to 0-6 an inning later, marking the team’s fifth setback by no more than two runs. The Twins, who were also swept by unbeaten Baltimore earlier in the week, are winless after six contests for the first time since the Washington Senators began 0-13 in 1904. Minnesota will look to become the last AL team to earn a victory Monday against the White Sox, who are seeking their first 5-2 start since 2012 after getting rained out at home in the rubber match of their three-game set against Cleveland on Sunday. Chicago opened the season by taking three of four in Oakland before battling 30-degree weather in each of its first two home outings.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (0-0, 3.18 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kyle Gibson (0-1, 7.20)

Quintana’s first start of 2016 followed the same script as many others since becoming a White Sox four-plus seasons ago: pitching well enough to win with nothing to show for it. The 27-year-old Colombian allowed two runs on seven hits and struck out seven over 5 2/3 innings Tuesday versus Oakland, but he was left with his league-high 53rd no-decision since 2012 when the bullpen was unable to hold the lead. Quintana went 1-2 with a 3.79 ERA versus the Twins last year and is 4-4 in 13 career starts against them.

Gibson struggled mightily at Baltimore on Wednesday, allowing four runs while putting 12 men on base - seven hits and five walks - in a 4-2 loss to the Orioles. The Indiana native continued the downward spiral that haunted him during the second half of the season last year (3-5, 5.22 ERA) after he entered the 2015 Midsummer Classic with an 8-6 mark and 2.85 ERA. Gibson handcuffed the White Sox in four tries a season ago, going 3-0 with a 1.21 ERA while holding Chicago to a .173 team batting average.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Twins have lost their last nine regular-season games dating back to a season-ending sweep against the Royals in 2015, but the club went 13-6 versus the White Sox last year.

2. Chicago OF Adam Eaton was placed on the paternity list for Sunday after the birth of his son but is expected to return in time to rejoin the team in time for the series opener.

3. Minnesota went 3-for-28 with runners in scoring position versus Kansas City and is 5-for-49 in such situations this season.

PREDICTION: Twins 4, White Sox 3