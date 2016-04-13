Preview: White Sox at Twins

Minnesota is off to the franchise’s worst start in 112 years and the Twins attempt to end the 0-7 start when they host the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. The Twins have been outscored 30-13 over the first seven games in what is the worst opening stretch since they started 0-13 as the Washington Senators in 1904.

Minnesota’s offensive production has been horrid so far and the squad is just 5-for-55 with runners in scoring position. Among the players off to miserable starts are right fielder Miguel Sano (3-for-22, 13 strikeouts) and designated hitter Byung Ho Park (3-for-21, 12 strikeouts). Chicago (5-2) is atop the American League Central after beating the Twins 4-1 in Monday’s opener of the three-game series with new center fielder Austin Jackson delivering a key two-run single. “This is a great group of guys right here,” Jackson told reporters. “Everybody’s working toward a similar goal, and I was fortunate that I was able to come in and fit right in.”

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, WPWR (Chicago), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (0-1, 2.57 ERA) vs. Twins RH Phil Hughes (0-1, 4.50)

Rodon lost his season debut despite pitching well against Oakland while giving up two runs and seven hits in seven innings on April 6. The White Sox are hoping for a breakthrough season from the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft after he went 9-6 with a 3.75 ERA in 26 appearances (23 starts) last season. Rodon was 0-1 with a 2.00 ERA in two appearances (one start) against the Twins last season.

Hughes took the loss in his first outing as he gave up three runs and six hits in six innings against the Baltimore Orioles. The 29-year-old didn’t allow a walk, keeping up his superb trend in which he walked just 16 batters in each of the past two seasons while working 365 innings combined. Hughes is 5-5 with a 2.88 ERA in 18 career appearances (14 starts) against the White Sox and has experienced difficulties with Jackson (10-for-30, two homers).

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins CF Byron Buxton has struck out 55 times in 151 at-bats over 53 major-league games.

2. Chicago 3B Todd Frazier has three two-hit games and four hitless outings over his first seven contests with the club.

3. Minnesota players have combined for 79 strikeouts and own just 51 hits.

PREDICTION: White Sox 6, Twins 1