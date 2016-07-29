Preview: White Sox at Twins

The Chicago White Sox are trying to stay in wild-card contention in the American League as they continue an eight-game road trip with the first of three against the Minnesota Twins on Friday. Chicago dropped its last two to the crosstown-rival Cubs to fall two games below .500.
The White Sox had ripped off four consecutive victories before their offense ground to a halt, managing only one run and five hits in each of their last two setbacks. Melky Cabrera has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games and is 11-for-25 against Ricky Nolasco, who is scheduled to start for the Twins in the series opener. Rookie Max Kepler homered and drove in a pair of runs to power Minnesota to a 6-2 victory over Baltimore, giving him eight blasts this month. The last-place Twins shipped All-Star shortstop Eduardo Nunez to San Francisco following Thursday's game for left-handed pitching prospect Adalberto Mejía.
TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN North (Minnesota)
PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH José Quintana (8-8, 2.97 ERA) vs. Twins RH Ricky Nolasco (4-8, 5.40)
Quintana has turned in a pair of stellar outings since the All-Star break, but a collapse by the bullpen spoiled his bid for a fourth straight winning start. Nonetheless, the 27-year-old Colombian tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings of no-hit ball versus Detroit after allowing one run over six frames in his previous turn. Joe Mauer is 11-for-34 against Quintana, who is 2-1 versus the Twins this season.
Nolasco is coming off a wretched performance, lasting a season-low two innings while giving up six runs and six hits in a no-decision at Boston. He deserved a better fate versus Detroit in his previous turn, taking the loss despite allowing one run and three hits in six frames. He has permitted seven runs - including three homers on June 29 - in each of his two starts versus the White Sox this year.
1. White Sox rookie SS Tim Anderson has hit safely in 30 of his 41 games played
2. Twins 2B Brian Dozier, riding a six-game hitting streak, is 9-for-40 with four homers off Quintana.
3. The White Sox placed INF Brett Lawrie (hamstring) on the 15-day disabled list and recalled INF Carlos Sanchez from Triple-A Charlotte.
PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Twins 2