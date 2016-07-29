Preview: White Sox at Twins

The Chicago White Sox are trying to stay in wild-card contention in the American League as they continue an eight-game road trip with the first of three against the Minnesota Twins on Friday. Chicago dropped its last two to the crosstown-rival Cubs to fall two games below .500.

The White Sox had ripped off four consecutive victories before their offense ground to a halt, managing only one run and five hits in each of their last two setbacks. Melky Cabrera has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games and is 11-for-25 against Ricky Nolasco, who is scheduled to start for the Twins in the series opener. Rookie Max Kepler homered and drove in a pair of runs to power Minnesota to a 6-2 victory over Baltimore, giving him eight blasts this month. The last-place Twins shipped All-Star shortstop Eduardo Nunez to San Francisco following Thursday's game for left-handed pitching prospect Adalberto Mejía.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH José Quintana (8-8, 2.97 ERA) vs. Twins RH Ricky Nolasco (4-8, 5.40)

Quintana has turned in a pair of stellar outings since the All-Star break, but a collapse by the bullpen spoiled his bid for a fourth straight winning start. Nonetheless, the 27-year-old Colombian tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings of no-hit ball versus Detroit after allowing one run over six frames in his previous turn. Joe Mauer is 11-for-34 against Quintana, who is 2-1 versus the Twins this season.

Nolasco is coming off a wretched performance, lasting a season-low two innings while giving up six runs and six hits in a no-decision at Boston. He deserved a better fate versus Detroit in his previous turn, taking the loss despite allowing one run and three hits in six frames. He has permitted seven runs - including three homers on June 29 - in each of his two starts versus the White Sox this year.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox rookie SS Tim Anderson has hit safely in 30 of his 41 games played

2. Twins 2B Brian Dozier, riding a six-game hitting streak, is 9-for-40 with four homers off Quintana.

3. The White Sox placed INF Brett Lawrie (hamstring) on the 15-day disabled list and recalled INF Carlos Sanchez from Triple-A Charlotte.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Twins 2