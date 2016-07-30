Preview: White Sox at Twins

Although they are only 15 games into the second half of the season, the Chicago White Sox already have endured losing streaks of four, three and three games. Chicago will look to end its latest three-game skid in the middle contest of a three-game series at the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

The White Sox reeled off four straight wins before their current slide, which has featured one run scored in each loss and a combined 16 hits. The latest setback -- a 2-1 defeat in 12 innings -- came on a walk-off, bases-loaded walk that dropped Chicago's record to 7-19 in its last 26 games against American League Central opponents. Brian Dozier is 11-for-29 during a seven-game hitting streak for the Twins, who parlayed a hit batsman and three walks into the winning rally Friday. Minnesota sends left-hander Tommy Milone to the mound to face White Sox righty Miguel Gonzalez on Saturday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, WPWR (Chicago), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Miguel González (2-5, 4.28 ERA) vs. Twins LH Tommy Milone (3-3, 4.97)

Gonzalez recorded his fifth straight quality start last time out versus the Chicago Cubs, pitching 6 2/3 innings of two-run ball, but he is 1-2 in that span. Gonzalez has notched only one win over his last eight starts, when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Yankees on July 6. He has made three starts against Minnesota, logging a 1-2 mark and 5.94 ERA.

Milone had his three-start winning streak halted when he was battered for eight runs and three homers over 4 2/3 innings at Boston. He turned in his best performance of the season in his previous turn, going 8 1/3 innings and yielding two runs on four hits. He is 4-1 with a 2.75 ERA versus Chicago and has struggled against Carlos Sanchez (6-for-10) and Avisail Garcia (6-for-15).

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox RF Adam Eaton had two assists Friday to boost his total to a major league-leading 16.

2. Minnesota has allowed a leadoff homer 12 times this season, including in five of its last nine games.

3. White Sox 3B Todd Frazier missed Friday's game due to flu-like symptoms.

PREDICTION: White Sox 4, Twins 3