Preview: White Sox at Twins

Returning to the city where he played his first 11 seasons put a spark in the bat of Justin Morneau, who will look to lead the Chicago White Sox past the host Minnesota Twins on Sunday in the rubber match of their three-game set. Morneau homered and recorded an RBI double as Chicago snapped its three-game skid with Saturday's 6-5 victory.

After scoring one run in each of their previous three defeats, the White Sox erupted for 15 hits on Saturday. Rookie Tim Anderson, Melky Cabrera and Dioner Navarro collected three apiece, with Navarro's RBI double in the 10th inning proving to be the decisive blow. Minnesota's Eduardo Escobar is 6-for-14 in his last three games and was in line to be the hero after collecting three hits and belting a go-ahead three-run homer in the eighth inning Saturday. Minnesota sends Ervin Santana to the mound to face Carlos Rodon, who will be activated from the 15-day disabled list after being sidelined for 3 1/2 weeks with a sprained left wrist.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (2-7, 4.50 ERA) vs. Twins RH Ervin Santana (3-9, 3.78)

Rodon was rocked in his last outing against the New York Yankees on July 5, giving up six runs and a season-worst 12 hits over five innings to remain winless in seven starts. The 23-year-old Rodon has faced the Twins twice this season, taking a no-decision after allowing four runs over 5 2/3 innings on June 30. He won at Minnesota on April 13 with six scoreless innings of three-hit ball.

Santana tossed his second complete game in a span of four starts last time out but wound up with a hard-luck loss, giving up two runs and seven hits in a 2-0 setback to Atlanta. He was forced to settle for a no-decision in his previous turn at Detroit despite seven strong innings of one-run ball. Morneau is 7-for-29 with four homers and 10 RBIs against Santana.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cabrera has multiple hits in three straight games and has hit safely in 14 of 15 contests.

2. Twins RHP Brandon Kintzler suffered his first blown save in nine chances.

3. White Sox 3B Todd Frazier (flu) sat out his second game in a row.

PREDICTION: Twins 5, White Sox 4